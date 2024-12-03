TRUCKS: Connor Mosack Joins McAnally-Hilgemann Racing for 2025
For the first time in his young career, Connor Mosack will be competing full-time in one of NASCAR's top-three series, joining McAnally-Hilgemann Racing to compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.
The 25-year-old driver will get behind the wheel of the renumbered No. 81 Chevrolet Silverado starting at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 14, 2025.
Blake Bainbridge, who led Daniel Dye and the No. 43 MHR Chevrolet to a NASCAR Truck Series post-season berth in 2024, will serve as crew chief for Mosack.
Old World Industries and the NAPA Nightvision brand will serve as a five-race primary partner for Mosack and the No. 81 team in 2025, starting at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March. Further sponsorship will be announced at a later date.
“I’m ecstatic to start 2025 with everybody at MHR and want to continue this team’s success in the playoffs,” Mosack said. "All four MHR teams had great performances this past year, so this is a big opportunity to race with a winning organization. It’s great to continue being part of Team Chevy and appreciate NAPA Nightvison and everyone at MHR for making this a reality. I’m looking forward to working with Blake and we want to become one of the weekly contenders, compete for wins, and lock ourselves in the playoffs.”
Mosack has spent the last two seasons competing in NASCAR's National Series on a part-time basis, while also gaining further experience in the ARCA Menards Series.
In 2023, the Charlotte, North Carolina-native competed in the majority of NASCAR Xfinity Series events, driving a Toyota Supra for Sam Hunt Racing, in which he scored a single top-five at Watkins Glen.
Last season, Mosack stepped back from the second-tier series to run in the NASCAR Truck Series, where in nine starts -- between teams Spire Motorsports and Niece Motorsports -- the up-and-coming driver recorded four top-10s, and a career-best third at Homestead.
“I was impressed with the job Connor did last season and wanted him to be part of our lineup in 2025,” team owner Bill McAnally said. “He showed he has the talent and commitment to compete and win at this level and we’re excited about the potential that he has joining our group. He and Blake will make a great pair and create opportunities for us to win races.”
Mosack is the third driver to be announced to the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver lineup for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, joining NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Daniel Hemric, and NASCAR Truck Series veteran Tyler Ankrum, who will drive the No. 19 and No. 18 entries, respectively.
The 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign will consist of a 25-race schedule, beginning at Daytona International Speedway in February and culminating at Phoenix Raceway in November.