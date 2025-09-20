TRUCKS: Corey Heim Takes Record-Tying Win; Smith, Garcia Eliminated
The incredible 2025 season continued for Corey Heim during Saturday afternoon's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway as the driver of the No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota Tundra TRD Pro took his ninth win of the year in a dominant performance.
Race Results: NASCAR Truck Series Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire
With the win, Heim has tied the all-time NASCAR Truck Series record for most wins in a season, which was originally set by NASCAR Hall of Fame Nominee Greg Biffle in 1999. Heim, who has made 85 starts in his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career, has now reached 20 career wins in the series with the triumph on Saturday afternoon in Loudon, NH.
"It's a dream come true to be able to race with these guys," Heim said of his No. 11 TRICON Garage team after the win. "It seems like everywhere we go this year, we're either a contender or we win, so I just can't say enough about those guys. Going to keep it going, like you said, we've got four more races left and want to break that record -- shoutout Greg Biffle, he's a great dude -- and I want to be able to kind of compete with that with him."
Biffle congratulated Heim's accomplishment in a post that he shared to his X account following the end of Saturday's Team EJP 175.
Heim, who started the race from the pole, turned the Xfinity Fastest Lap of the race, and swept winning Stages 1 and 2, led a race-high 124 laps in the 175-lap contest around the 1.058-mile oval. However, in the closing laps of the race, Heim had to hold off a hard-charging Chandler Smith, who needed a win in order to advance to the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs.
While Smith sliced chunks from Heim's lead in the closing laps, the rally proved to be a little too little, a little too late as Heim took the win by a margin of victory of 0.823 seconds.
“I feel like it’s a little bittersweet, to be honest with you," Smith said post-race. "I had a fast truck that was capable of winning. I started hauling butt there at the end and running down the 11, but it wasn’t in the Lord’s Will today, honestly. I pulled everybody together before the race. We prayed together, and I wanted to let them know that I’m proud of them, no matter the outcome today."
By coming up short of the win and Rajah Caruth, the final driver inside the Playoff cutline, securing a 10th-place finish, Smith was unable to advance to the next round of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs, despite racking up two wins early in the season. At the end of the day, horrendous luck in the opening two races of the Round of 10 hampered Smith's ability to survive to the Round of 8.
Additionally, Jake Garcia, who finished 16th on Saturday, also failed to advance to the next round of the Playoffs.
Layne Riggs, who won last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway and figures to be the prime competition for Corey Heim in the NASCAR Truck Series championship fight, finished third.
Rookie of the Year contender Gio Ruggiero capped off a solid day with a fourth-place result, and Ty Majeski cemented his advancement to the Round of 8 of the Playoffs with a fifth-place finish at New Hampshire.
Grant Enfinger, Kaden Honeycutt, Corey LaJoie, Christian Eckes, and Rajah Caruth rounded out the top-10 finishers on the day.
Andres Perez de Lara utilized a strategic call to take the lead for 47 laps in Stage 2, but being swept up in a hard crash with Toni Breidinger, Matt Crafton, and Ben Rhodes on Lap 133 ruined his afternoon. Perez de Lara would finish 15th.
Next up for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is the opening race of the Playoffs Round of 8 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL on Friday, October 3. That race will be televised on FS1 and the broadcast is set to kick off at 3:30 PM ET. The NASCAR Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of that race.
The eight drivers, who advanced to the Playoffs Round of 8 are Corey Heim (+69 points to cutline), Layne Riggs (+22), Daniel Hemric (+1), Tyler Ankrum (+0), Ty Majeski (-0), Grant Enfinger (-3), Rajah Caruth (-5), and Kaden Honeycutt (-7).