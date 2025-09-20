Racing America Logo

Race Results: NASCAR Truck Series Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire

Toby Christie

Sep 20, 2025; Loudon, New Hampshire, USA; NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Corey Heim (11) leads a pack of trucks during the Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Corey Heim tied a historic mark with his latest win in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Saturday afternoon in the Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Heim collected his ninth win of the year, which ties Greg Biffle's all-time record for most wins in a single season. Biffle accomplished the feat in 1999. Now, Heim will have four races left to try to top the mark.

Heim's win from the pole was the 20th of Heim's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career.

The TRICON Garage driver won the race by a margin of 0.823 seconds over Chandler Smith, who needed a win in order to advance to the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs. As a result of coming up just short of the win, Smith was one of the two drivers who failed to advance to the next round of the Playoffs on Saturday afternoon.

Smith, who picked up his first win of the season at Bristol Motor Speedway in April, is a two-time winner this season in the Truck Series.

Jake Garcia, who finished 16th, was the other driver eliminated from the Playoffs at New Hampshire.

Layne Riggs, Gio Ruggiero, and Ty Majeski rounded out the top-five finishers in Saturday's event.

Here are the complete race results from the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Race 21 of 25.

Fin

Truck

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

11

Corey Heim (P) (S1) (S2) (X)

175

--

2

38

Chandler Smith (P)

175

0.823

3

34

Layne Riggs (P)

175

5.332

4

17

Gio Ruggiero #

175

6.572

5

98

Ty Majeski (P)

175

8.300

6

9

Grant Enfinger (P)

175

9.057

7

52

Kaden Honeycutt (P)

175

10.641

8

77

Corey LaJoie

175

12.167

9

16

Christian Eckes (i)

175

14.754

10

71

Rajah Caruth (P)

175

15.830

11

18

Tyler Ankrum (P)

175

17.344

12

19

Daniel Hemric (P)

175

17.560

13

62

Michael Christopher Jr.

175

18.497

14

26

Dawson Sutton #

175

19.384

15

44

Andres Perez de Lara #

175

23.390

16

13

Jake Garcia (P)

175

23.702

17

1

Brent Crews

175

26.601

18

45

Bayley Currey

174

1 lap

19

20

Mason Massey (i)

174

1 lap

20

22

Blake Lothian

174

1 lap

21

76

Spencer Boyd

174

1 lap

22

91

Jack Wood

173

2 laps

23

42

Matt Mills

170

5 laps

24

99

Ben Rhodes

133

Out

25

5

Toni Breidinger #

132

Out

26

88

Matt Crafton

132

Out

27

33

Tyler Tomassi (I)

126

Out

28

7

Patrick Emerling

100

Out

29

15

Tanner Gray

61

Out

30

69

Derek White

45

Out

31

41

Conner Jones

41

Out

32

02

Jayson Alexander

31

Out

33

74

Caleb Costner

30

Out

34

6

Norm Benning

29

Out

35

2

Stephen Mallozzi

7

Out

36

81

Connor Mosack #

1

Out

(P) indicates NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff Driver
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates the Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates the Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap

Home/Results