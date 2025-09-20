Race Results: NASCAR Truck Series Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire
Corey Heim tied a historic mark with his latest win in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Saturday afternoon in the Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Heim collected his ninth win of the year, which ties Greg Biffle's all-time record for most wins in a single season. Biffle accomplished the feat in 1999. Now, Heim will have four races left to try to top the mark.
Heim's win from the pole was the 20th of Heim's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career.
The TRICON Garage driver won the race by a margin of 0.823 seconds over Chandler Smith, who needed a win in order to advance to the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs. As a result of coming up just short of the win, Smith was one of the two drivers who failed to advance to the next round of the Playoffs on Saturday afternoon.
Smith, who picked up his first win of the season at Bristol Motor Speedway in April, is a two-time winner this season in the Truck Series.
Jake Garcia, who finished 16th, was the other driver eliminated from the Playoffs at New Hampshire.
Layne Riggs, Gio Ruggiero, and Ty Majeski rounded out the top-five finishers in Saturday's event.
Here are the complete race results from the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Race 21 of 25.
Fin
Truck
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
11
Corey Heim (P) (S1) (S2) (X)
175
--
2
38
Chandler Smith (P)
175
0.823
3
34
Layne Riggs (P)
175
5.332
4
17
Gio Ruggiero #
175
6.572
5
98
Ty Majeski (P)
175
8.300
6
9
Grant Enfinger (P)
175
9.057
7
52
Kaden Honeycutt (P)
175
10.641
8
77
Corey LaJoie
175
12.167
9
16
Christian Eckes (i)
175
14.754
10
71
Rajah Caruth (P)
175
15.830
11
18
Tyler Ankrum (P)
175
17.344
12
19
Daniel Hemric (P)
175
17.560
13
62
Michael Christopher Jr.
175
18.497
14
26
Dawson Sutton #
175
19.384
15
44
Andres Perez de Lara #
175
23.390
16
13
Jake Garcia (P)
175
23.702
17
1
Brent Crews
175
26.601
18
45
Bayley Currey
174
1 lap
19
20
Mason Massey (i)
174
1 lap
20
22
Blake Lothian
174
1 lap
21
76
Spencer Boyd
174
1 lap
22
91
Jack Wood
173
2 laps
23
42
Matt Mills
170
5 laps
24
99
Ben Rhodes
133
Out
25
5
Toni Breidinger #
132
Out
26
88
Matt Crafton
132
Out
27
33
Tyler Tomassi (I)
126
Out
28
7
Patrick Emerling
100
Out
29
15
Tanner Gray
61
Out
30
69
Derek White
45
Out
31
41
Conner Jones
41
Out
32
02
Jayson Alexander
31
Out
33
74
Caleb Costner
30
Out
34
6
Norm Benning
29
Out
35
2
Stephen Mallozzi
7
Out
36
81
Connor Mosack #
1
Out
(P) indicates NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff Driver
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates the Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates the Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap