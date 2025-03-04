TRUCKS: Kyle Larson, William Byron to Dabble in Spire's No. 07
Kyle Larson and William Byron, teammates in the NASCAR Cup Series at Hendrick Motorsports, will each dabble in a part-time effort for Spire Motorsports in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series this season, the team confirmed on Tuesday.
The drivers, who have both captured NASCAR Truck Series victories for Spire Motorsports over the last three seasons, will pilot the team’s No. 07 Chevrolet Silverado RST in a combined three events, beginning at Homestead-Miami Speedway in late-March.
Larson, a 29-time NASCAR Cup Series winner and the series’ 2021 champion, will compete in events at Homestead-Miami Speedway (March 21) and Bristol Motor Speedway (April 11), while Byron, a 14-time NASCAR Cup Series winner, will run at Martinsville Speedway (March 28).
The native of Elk Grove, California, has gone to Victory Lane in both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway, but never the NASCAR Truck Series. Larson is also a two-time Cup Series winner at Bristol Motor Speedway.
“I love racing at Homestead-Miami (Speedway) and Bristol (Motor Speedway), so I’m excited to add those Truck races to my schedule,” said Larson. “Hopefully, we can put on a great show with HendrickCars.com on board and battle for the victories in the Spire truck.”
In addition to NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series events at both Homestead-Miami Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway, Larson will also be piloting the No. 17 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Larson will look to become just the second driver in NASCAR history to sweep a tripleheader, joining Kyle Busch, who did it in both 2010 and 2017 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Byron, a native of Charlotte, North Carolina, is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner at Martinsville Speedway, plus won the Truck Series event at the half-mile paperclip back in 2022 with Spire Motorsports – his most-recent win in the series.
“I’m excited to get back to the Truck Series,” said Byron. “It’s been a couple years for me so I’m ready to try it again. Plus, the last time I ran a truck at Martinsville we won. Hopefully, we can do that again because it really paid off for us on the Cup side of things. Spire is a great group, and I’m excited to work with them again.”
The 27-year-old driver has been a breakout star in the NASCAR Cup Series over the last three seasons, winning 12 events in the era of the seventh-generation race car, including back-to-back triumphs in the DAYTONA 500 (2024 and 2025).
Both drivers will have support from HendrickCars.com in their part-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series efforts. The company, owned by Rick Hendrick, will also be sponsoring a pair of other vehicles from Spire Motorsports in each of the three events, driven by Hendrick Motorsports development driver Corey Day and Rajah Caruth.
The Baptist Health 200 will take place on Friday, March 21 at 8:00 PM on FOX, NASCAR Radio Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).