XFINITY: Connor Zilisch Has Surgery on Broken Collarbone
After breaking his left collarbone following Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Watkins Glen International, 19-year-old phenom Connor Zilisch has successfully undergone surgery.
The JR Motorsports driver posted an update to social media on Tuesday (August 12), which revealed that he had undergone surgery, with plates and screws being put in to help with the healing process.
“Wanted to give everyone a quick update. Had surgery on my collarbone this morning to get a plate and screws to help with the healing process. Been a tough few days for me mentally, but all the love you guys have shown has certainly helped. Thank you.”
The injury was sustained on Saturday evening, as Zilisch was about to celebrate his victory in the Mission 200 at Watkins Glen International, his sixth NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of 2025.
Zilisch was standing on top of his No. 88 Registix Chevrolet, fielded by JR Motorsports, when his leg slipped and got caught on the inside of the car, causing him to fall off the window and hit the ground hard.
When it was apparently that Zilisch wasn't getting up immediately, medical crews rushed to the aid of the Mooresville, North Carolina-native, before loading him onto a stretcher and bringing him to the infield care center.
After getting an initial check-up in the track's infield care center, Zilisch was transported to a local hospital, where it was discovered he had broken his left collarbone. All CT scans of his head came back clear.
The incident forced Zilisch and the No. 87 Chevrolet to withdraw from what was scheduled to be his fourth start in the NASCAR Cup Series, with Trackhouse Racing announcing the decision just hours after the injury was sustained.
At this time, it is unclear when Zilisch will return to action in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he is currently competing for a championship. The series' next event isn't for another two weeks, at Daytona International Speedway on August 22.