Racing America Logo

XFINITY: Connor Zilisch Takes Pole on Flat Tire; Kahne 4th; Legge DNQs

Toby Christie

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Connor Zilisch took the pole position for Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway with a 22.630 second lap time.

Zilisch suffered a flat tire during his lap, which will result in him dropping to the rear of the field before the green flag due to unapproved adjustments for the tire change. Having to drop to the rear after recording the fastest lap in qualifying was deflating for the 18-year-old driver.

"It went flat right off of [Turn] 4. Frustrating, you know, you qualify on the pole and to start at the back is a little frustrating. But the WeatherTech Chevrolet is as fast as Xfinity Mobile. It was really good in practice yesterday."

While Zilisch has a fast car, the expectation is that passing will be a tough proposition on Saturday afternoon due to the pavement, which is still being broken in at Rockingham Speedway.

"Hopefully, the track will widen out a little bit, and make my job a little bit easier," Zilisch said. "But it could be tough. This place is -- nobody knows. Anything can happen."

Parker Retzlaff came up just 0.001 seconds shy of his third career NASCAR Xfinity Series pole position, and first of his tenure with Alpha Prime Racing. Being so close to the pole position and missing out cut Retzlaff like a knife.

"Definitely the most painful qualifying of my life," Retzlaff said. "I thought we had it. It's just painful to qualify second at a place we're coming back to for the first time in a while. But I feel good, and feel like we have something to look forward to here."

Nick Sanchez, a Rookie of the Year contender who drives for Big Machine Racing, qualified in third, and will actually move onto the front row alongside Retzlaff when Zilisch drops to the rear.

Kasey Kahne, making his first NASCAR National Series start in nearly seven years, will start from the fourth position after recording a great qualifying lap early in Saturday's qualifying session.

The 45-year-old driver of the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet indicated in a press conference on Friday that he is open to additional NASCAR starts, provided this weekend goes well. So far, so good for Kahne.

William Sawalich, who has suffered through a rough rookie campaign through the opening nine races, will start from the fifth position on Saturday at Rockingham.

Brandon Jones, Jesse Love, Justin Allgaier, Christian Eckes, and Austin Hill rounded out the top-10 qualifers for the race.

Katherine Legge was looking to make her first NASCAR Xfinity Series start of the season, but after clocking in with a lap time in the bottom eight of the session, she failed to make it into the starting lineup due to the ranking of her No. 32 Jordan Anderson Racing team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series owner point standings.

Legge, and Dawson Cram were the two drivers, who failed to make the race.

Following qualifying, Legge's Jordan Anderson Racing team reached an agreement with Joey Gase Motorsports to swap Legge into the No. 53 Chevrolet for Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

JJ Yeley had qualified 31st-fastest in the No. 53 entry, but will not race as Legge will move into the car in place of Yeley.

Here is the official starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway. Race 10 of 33.

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap time

1

88

Connor Zilisch

22.630

2

4

Parker Retzlaff

22.631

3

48

Nick Sanchez #

22.683

4

33

Kasey Kahne

22.720

5

18

William Sawalich #

22.731

6

20

Brandon Jones

22.753

7

2

Jesse Love

22.769

8

7

Justin Allgaier

22.806

9

16

Christian Eckes #

22.825

10

21

Austin Hill

22.842

11

41

Sam Mayer

22.881

12

39

Ryan Sieg

22.888

13

8

Sammy Smith

22.894

14

99

Matt DiBenedetto

22.931

15

54

Taylor Gray #

22.981

16

51

Jeremy Clements

22.984

17

00

Sheldon Creed

22.996

18

26

Dean Thompson #

23.010

19

19

Justin Bonsignore

23.015

20

70

Thomas Annunziata

23.017

21

11

Josh Williams

23.019

22

27

Jeb Burton

23.072

23

71

Ryan Ellis

23.104

24

31

Blaine Perkins

23.104

25

1

Carson Kvapil #

23.151

26

91

Josh Bilicki

23.165

27

10

Daniel Dye #

23.167

28

44

Brennan Poole

23.231

29

25

Harrison Burton

23.272

30

5

Kris Wright

23.280

31

53

JJ Yeley (i)

23.291

32

87

Austin Green

23.304

33

14

Garrett Smithley

23.324

34

42

Anthony Alfredo

23.368

35

28

Kyle Sieg

23.491

36

45

Vicente Salas

23.507

37

07

Patrick Emerling

23.703

38

35

Greg Van Alst

24.713

DNQ

32

Katherine Legge (i)

23.397

DNQ

74

Dawson Cram (i)

23.590

# indicates Rookie of the Year contenders
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score NASCAR Xfinity Series points

Recommended Articles

feed

Published |Modified
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/News