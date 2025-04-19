XFINITY: Connor Zilisch Takes Pole on Flat Tire; Kahne 4th; Legge DNQs
Connor Zilisch took the pole position for Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway with a 22.630 second lap time.
Zilisch suffered a flat tire during his lap, which will result in him dropping to the rear of the field before the green flag due to unapproved adjustments for the tire change. Having to drop to the rear after recording the fastest lap in qualifying was deflating for the 18-year-old driver.
"It went flat right off of [Turn] 4. Frustrating, you know, you qualify on the pole and to start at the back is a little frustrating. But the WeatherTech Chevrolet is as fast as Xfinity Mobile. It was really good in practice yesterday."
While Zilisch has a fast car, the expectation is that passing will be a tough proposition on Saturday afternoon due to the pavement, which is still being broken in at Rockingham Speedway.
"Hopefully, the track will widen out a little bit, and make my job a little bit easier," Zilisch said. "But it could be tough. This place is -- nobody knows. Anything can happen."
Parker Retzlaff came up just 0.001 seconds shy of his third career NASCAR Xfinity Series pole position, and first of his tenure with Alpha Prime Racing. Being so close to the pole position and missing out cut Retzlaff like a knife.
"Definitely the most painful qualifying of my life," Retzlaff said. "I thought we had it. It's just painful to qualify second at a place we're coming back to for the first time in a while. But I feel good, and feel like we have something to look forward to here."
Nick Sanchez, a Rookie of the Year contender who drives for Big Machine Racing, qualified in third, and will actually move onto the front row alongside Retzlaff when Zilisch drops to the rear.
Kasey Kahne, making his first NASCAR National Series start in nearly seven years, will start from the fourth position after recording a great qualifying lap early in Saturday's qualifying session.
The 45-year-old driver of the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet indicated in a press conference on Friday that he is open to additional NASCAR starts, provided this weekend goes well. So far, so good for Kahne.
William Sawalich, who has suffered through a rough rookie campaign through the opening nine races, will start from the fifth position on Saturday at Rockingham.
Brandon Jones, Jesse Love, Justin Allgaier, Christian Eckes, and Austin Hill rounded out the top-10 qualifers for the race.
Katherine Legge was looking to make her first NASCAR Xfinity Series start of the season, but after clocking in with a lap time in the bottom eight of the session, she failed to make it into the starting lineup due to the ranking of her No. 32 Jordan Anderson Racing team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series owner point standings.
Legge, and Dawson Cram were the two drivers, who failed to make the race.
Following qualifying, Legge's Jordan Anderson Racing team reached an agreement with Joey Gase Motorsports to swap Legge into the No. 53 Chevrolet for Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race.
JJ Yeley had qualified 31st-fastest in the No. 53 entry, but will not race as Legge will move into the car in place of Yeley.
Here is the official starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway. Race 10 of 33.
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
1
88
Connor Zilisch
22.630
2
4
Parker Retzlaff
22.631
3
48
Nick Sanchez #
22.683
4
33
Kasey Kahne
22.720
5
18
William Sawalich #
22.731
6
20
Brandon Jones
22.753
7
2
Jesse Love
22.769
8
7
Justin Allgaier
22.806
9
16
Christian Eckes #
22.825
10
21
Austin Hill
22.842
11
41
Sam Mayer
22.881
12
39
Ryan Sieg
22.888
13
8
Sammy Smith
22.894
14
99
Matt DiBenedetto
22.931
15
54
Taylor Gray #
22.981
16
51
Jeremy Clements
22.984
17
00
Sheldon Creed
22.996
18
26
Dean Thompson #
23.010
19
19
Justin Bonsignore
23.015
20
70
Thomas Annunziata
23.017
21
11
Josh Williams
23.019
22
27
Jeb Burton
23.072
23
71
Ryan Ellis
23.104
24
31
Blaine Perkins
23.104
25
1
Carson Kvapil #
23.151
26
91
Josh Bilicki
23.165
27
10
Daniel Dye #
23.167
28
44
Brennan Poole
23.231
29
25
Harrison Burton
23.272
30
5
Kris Wright
23.280
31
53
JJ Yeley (i)
23.291
32
87
Austin Green
23.304
33
14
Garrett Smithley
23.324
34
42
Anthony Alfredo
23.368
35
28
Kyle Sieg
23.491
36
45
Vicente Salas
23.507
37
07
Patrick Emerling
23.703
38
35
Greg Van Alst
24.713
DNQ
32
Katherine Legge (i)
23.397
DNQ
74
Dawson Cram (i)
23.590
# indicates Rookie of the Year contenders
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score NASCAR Xfinity Series points