XFINITY: Katherine Legge to Compete in No. 53 Gase Entry at Rockingham
It looked like Katherine Legge would not have an opportunity to compete in her first NASCAR Xfinity Series start of the 2025 season after she failed to secure a starting spot in the 38-car field in Saturday afternoon's qualifying session at Rockingham Speedway.
But not long after Legge missed the field in the No. 32 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet, the driver was moved to the No. 53 Joey Gase Motorsports entry for Saturday's North Carolina Education Lottery 250. The Gase organization is fielding a Chevrolet this weekend.
JJ Yeley, a veteran journeyman racer, clocked in the 31st-fastest lap time in NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, which secured a place in the field for the No. 53 Joey Gase Motorsports entry. With Legge going into the No. 53 machine in a post-qualifying driver change, Yeley will not compete in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway.
The England native has competed in five NASCAR Xfinity Series races prior to the 2025 season. Legge ran four NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2018, and one in 2023. Her career best finish to date was a 14th-place effort at Road America in 2018.
Legge, 44, has been attempting to build a career in stock cars after years of success in open wheels and sports car racing.
At Phoenix Raceway in March, Legge became the first female racer to compete in a NASCAR Cup Series event since Danica Patrick ran the 2018 Daytona 500 for Premium Motorsports.
Driving the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, Legge competed admirably but had two incidents during her NASCAR Cup Series debut, including a late-race spin, which collected full-time NASCAR Cup Series racer Daniel Suarez.
On April 17, Legge announced the addition of 10 NASCAR National Series events to her 2025 racing schedule, including five NASCAR Xfinity Series races and five additional NASCAR Cup Series events.