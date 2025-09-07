XFINITY: Connor Zilisch Wins Again; Clinches Regular-Season Title
Connor Zilisch is unstoppable.
The 19-year-old driver is celebrating in Victory Lane once again at World Wide Technology Raceway, after winning Saturday's Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog, the regular-season finale for the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Zilisch paced the field for a race-high 121 of 160 laps around the 1.25-mile racetrack in Madison, Illinois, collecting his ninth win of the NASCAR Xfinity Series campaign, and the 10th of his career in the second-tier series. It's his fourth straight victory from a first-place starting spot.
"Yeah, that one was stressful," said Zilisch. "Man, that's awesome. Four [wins] in a row, I think that's seven of the last eight for our WeatherTech Chevrolet team. Thank you to WeatherTech. It's Cooper MacNeil's birthday tomorrow, so happy birthday. It's my mom's birthday today, so happy birthday, mom. I love you. Yeah, man, that's awesome. Four in a row."
The JR Motorsports driver was one of the fastest drivers all afternoon at World Wide Technology Raceway, but had to survive a number of late-race restarts and a hard-charge from William Sawalich at the end of the race, to put himself back in Victory Lane.
In winning Saturday's 200-miler from Illinois, Zilisch joins Sam Ard and Noah Gragson as the only drivers to have won four consecutive events in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The driver of the No. 88 Chevrolet has been in Victory Lane for seven of the last eight events.
“Man, this is going to be tough to keep up, honestly. It’s rare that you can go on a run like this,” Zilisch explained. “Every week, I show up and think, man, this is the weekend that we go run eighth and just aren’t great, but every weekend we show up, and we’re a winning race car. And my pit crew executes, my team executes, and everybody does their job, and we end up doing burnouts on the frontstretch.”
William Sawalich, a fellow rookie driver who needed an eleventh-hour victory to secure himself a spot in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs, came up just one spot short of notching that elusive first win, making a hard charge at the end of the race to try and overtake Zilisch.
Christian Eckes, in a similar situation to Sawalich, matched his career-best result by finishing in third. Brandon Jones and Jesse Love found themselves in the fight all night, and came home a respectable fourth and fifth-place.
Aric Almirola, Daniel Hemric, Parker Retzlaff, Corey Day, and Daniel Dye completed the top-10 after an attrition-filled race jumbled the running order towards the checkered flag. It's a career-best result for Day, who in five previous starts had a best finish of 11th at Nashville Superspeedway.
Sheldon Creed, Taylor Gray, and Harrison Burton were in question entering the night about making the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs, but secured their spot after scoring enough points to get themselves in over Jeb Burton, who wrecked in the middle of the race to finish a disappointing 36th.
Connor Zilisch, despite missing an event at Texas Motor Speedway, managed to win the regular-season championship by a whopping 53 points over his JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier, and will gain another 15 Playoff Points.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series will begin its post-season run at Bristol Motor Speedway next Friday, September 12 at 7:30 PM ET on The CW, Performance Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.