NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Practice Results
Ty Gibbs, the driver of the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry XSE, who is continuing to seek his first career NASCAR Cup Series win, turned the fastest single-lap time in practice for Sunday's South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Gibbs paced the session by 0.092 seconds over Playoff contender William Byron, who this week was revealed to have a 100 overall driver rating in the new NASCAR 25 console video game. While Byron lagged Gibbs in single-lap speed, Byron had the fastest car in the practice session in five-lap, 10-lap, 15-lap, 20-lap, 25-lap, and 30-lap consecutive averages.
Needless to say, Byron has a really good No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet underneath him this weekend in Sin City.
Chase Elliott, Byron's Hendrick Motorsports teammate and fellow Playoff contender, was third-fastest in the session, and he was followed by Denny Hamlin (Playoff contender), and Bubba Wallace inside the top-five of the single-lap speed charts.
Tyler Reddick, Chase Briscoe (Playoffs), Ross Chastain, Kyle Larson (Playoffs), and Christopher Bell (Playoffs) rounded out the top-10 drivers in the session.
Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano were the two NASCAR Cup Series Playoff contenders, who clocked in lap times outside of the top-10. Blaney was 17th-fastest, while Logano, the defending winner of this race, was only able to muster the 28th-fastest lap time in the session.
Here are the complete practice results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Race 33 of 36.
Rank
Car
Driver
Lap time
1
54
Ty Gibbs
29.714
2
24
William Byron (P)
29.806
3
9
Chase Elliott (P)
29.842
4
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
29.877
5
23*
Bubba Wallace
29.907
6
45*
Tyler Reddick
29.921
7
19
Chase Briscoe (P)
29.936
8
1
Ross Chastain
29.952
9
5
Kyle Larson (P)
30.013
10
20
Christopher Bell (P)
30.021
11
17
Chris Buescher
30.049
12
48
Alex Bowman
30.078
13
77
Carson Hocevar
30.086
14
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
30.104
15
7
Justin Haley
30.131
16
16
AJ Allmendinger
30.137
17
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
30.150
18
99
Daniel Suarez
30.227
19
71
Michael McDowell
30.228
20
42
John Hunter Nemechek
30.234
21
8
Kyle Busch
30.241
22
38*
Zane Smith
30.251
23
34*
Todd Gilliland
30.265
24
4*
Noah Gragson
30.272
25
43
Erik Jones
30.274
26
35*
Riley Herbst #
30.292
27
2
Austin Cindric
30.304
28
22
Joey Logano (P)
30.321
29
6
Brad Keselowski
30.325
30
60
Ryan Preece
30.377
31
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
30.425
32
10
Ty Dillon
30.477
33
41
Cole Custer
30.579
34
21
Josh Berry
30.614
35
51
Cody Ware
30.663
36
3
Austin Dillon
30.755
37
44*
JJ Yeley (i)
30.833
38
78*
Katherine Legge
32.322
(P) indicates a NASCAR Cup Series Playoff driver
* indicates "Open" entry
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points