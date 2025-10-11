Racing America Logo

NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Practice Results

Ty Gibbs, the driver of the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry XSE, who is continuing to seek his first career NASCAR Cup Series win, turned the fastest single-lap time in practice for Sunday's South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Gibbs paced the session by 0.092 seconds over Playoff contender William Byron, who this week was revealed to have a 100 overall driver rating in the new NASCAR 25 console video game. While Byron lagged Gibbs in single-lap speed, Byron had the fastest car in the practice session in five-lap, 10-lap, 15-lap, 20-lap, 25-lap, and 30-lap consecutive averages.

Needless to say, Byron has a really good No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet underneath him this weekend in Sin City.

Chase Elliott, Byron's Hendrick Motorsports teammate and fellow Playoff contender, was third-fastest in the session, and he was followed by Denny Hamlin (Playoff contender), and Bubba Wallace inside the top-five of the single-lap speed charts.

Tyler Reddick, Chase Briscoe (Playoffs), Ross Chastain, Kyle Larson (Playoffs), and Christopher Bell (Playoffs) rounded out the top-10 drivers in the session.

Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano were the two NASCAR Cup Series Playoff contenders, who clocked in lap times outside of the top-10. Blaney was 17th-fastest, while Logano, the defending winner of this race, was only able to muster the 28th-fastest lap time in the session.

Here are the complete practice results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Race 33 of 36.

Rank

Car

Driver

Lap time

1

54

Ty Gibbs

29.714

2

24

William Byron (P)

29.806

3

9

Chase Elliott (P)

29.842

4

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

29.877

5

23*

Bubba Wallace

29.907

6

45*

Tyler Reddick

29.921

7

19

Chase Briscoe (P)

29.936

8

1

Ross Chastain

29.952

9

5

Kyle Larson (P)

30.013

10

20

Christopher Bell (P)

30.021

11

17

Chris Buescher

30.049

12

48

Alex Bowman

30.078

13

77

Carson Hocevar

30.086

14

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

30.104

15

7

Justin Haley

30.131

16

16

AJ Allmendinger

30.137

17

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

30.150

18

99

Daniel Suarez

30.227

19

71

Michael McDowell

30.228

20

42

John Hunter Nemechek

30.234

21

8

Kyle Busch

30.241

22

38*

Zane Smith

30.251

23

34*

Todd Gilliland

30.265

24

4*

Noah Gragson

30.272

25

43

Erik Jones

30.274

26

35*

Riley Herbst #

30.292

27

2

Austin Cindric

30.304

28

22

Joey Logano (P)

30.321

29

6

Brad Keselowski

30.325

30

60

Ryan Preece

30.377

31

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

30.425

32

10

Ty Dillon

30.477

33

41

Cole Custer

30.579

34

21

Josh Berry

30.614

35

51

Cody Ware

30.663

36

3

Austin Dillon

30.755

37

44*

JJ Yeley (i)

30.833

38

78*

Katherine Legge

32.322

(P) indicates a NASCAR Cup Series Playoff driver
* indicates "Open" entry
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

