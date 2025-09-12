Racing America Logo

Practice Results: NASCAR Cup Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol

Toby Christie

Ryan Blaney, the driver of the No. 12 Team Penske Ford tied Justin Haley for the fastest lap in practice for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
NASCAR Cup Series Playoff contender Ryan Blaney and Justin Haley tied atop the scoring sheet in single-lap speed in NASCAR Cup Series practice on Friday afternoon. The drivers of the No. 12 Team Penske Ford Mustang Dark Horse and the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet turned a fast lap of 15.307 seconds to lead the way.

Haley, who is seeking his second career NASCAR Cup Series win this weekend, turned 78 laps in the session, while Blaney, who is looking to advance to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12, ran 84 laps.

It's been an up-and-down opening round of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs for the 16 championship contenders, and it continued in Friday's practice at Bristol with only five Playoff contenders registering top-10 lap times.

Carson Hocevar, Brad Keselowski, and Michael McDowell rounded out the top-five fastest drivers in practice for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

With Hocevar and McDowell ranking inside the top-five of the scoring sheet, all three Spire Motorsports cars were represented inside the top-five of the practice results.

Chase Briscoe, who is already locked into the next round of the Playoff with a win in the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington a couple of weeks ago, was the second-fastest Playoff driver in the session as he ranked sixth. Denny Hamlin, the other driver locked into the next round of the Playoffs due to his win last weekend at Gateway, was seventh-fastest.

While many expected to have high-wearing tires this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, the tire wear was not a factor in Friday's practice session. Now, the conditions on track will be very different on Saturday night, but as of now, it looks like the rumored higher tire wear could be a non-story.

Here are the complete results from NASCAR Cup Series practice for Saturday night's Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Race 29 of 36.

Rank

Car

Driver

Lap time

Diff

1

7

Justin Haley

15.307

--

1

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

15.307

--

3

77

Carson Hocevar

15.309

0.002

4

6

Brad Keselowski

15.312

0.005

5

71

Michael McDowell

15.313

0.006

6

19

Chase Briscoe (P)

15.328

0.021

7

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

15.347

0.040

8

9

Chase Elliott (P)

15.358

0.051

9

54

Ty Gibbs

15.364

0.057

10

1

Ross Chastain (P)

15.397

0.090

11

16

AJ Allmendinger

15.401

0.094

12

20

Christopher Bell (P)

15.402

0.095

13

23*

Bubba Wallace (P)

15.406

0.099

14

60

Ryan Preece

15.419

0.112

15

35*

Riley Herbst #

15.435

0.128

16

48

Alex Bowman (P)

15.436

0.129

17

2

Austin Cindric (P)

15.448

0.141

18

38*

Zane Smith

15.458

0.151

19

41

Cole Custer

15.471

0.164

20

10

Ty Dillon

15.481

0.174

20

4*

Noah Gragson

15.481

0.174

22

34*

Todd Gilliland

15.492

0.185

23

42

John Hunter Nemechek

15.496

0.189

24

67*

Corey Heim (i)

15.525

0.218

25

24

William Byron (P)

15.537

0.230

26

99

Daniel Suarez

15.545

0.238

27

5

Kyle Larson (P)

15.570

0.263

28

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

15.583

0.276

29

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

15.583

0.276

30

3

Austin Dillon (P)

15.584

0.277

31

22

Joey Logano (P)

15.601

0.294

32

43

Erik Jones

15.615

0.308

33

17

Chris Buescher

15.626

0.319

34

45*

Tyler Reddick (P)

15.636

0.329

35

33*

Austin Hill (i)

15.676

0.369

36

8

Kyle Busch

15.679

0.372

37

51

Cody Ware

15.696

0.389

38

21

Josh Berry (P)

15.709

0.402

39

66*

Chad Finchum

15.870

0.563

(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Driver
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

