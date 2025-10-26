Racing America Logo

Race Results for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Martinsville

Toby Christie

Oct 25, 2025; Martinsville, Virginia, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Taylor Gray (54) wins the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Martinsville Speedway.
Oct 25, 2025; Martinsville, Virginia, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Taylor Gray (54) wins the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Martinsville Speedway.

Taylor Gray, who has suffered heartbreak after heartbreak at Martinsville Speedway, finally captured his first career NASCAR National Series win on Saturday night at Martinsville as he held off rival Sammy Smith by a margin of 0.344 seconds.

Brandon Jones, Sheldon Creed, and Aric Almirola rounded out the top-five finishers in the race.

Jeb Burton, Sam Mayer, Dean Thompson, Connor Zilisch, and Justin Bonsignore capped off top-10 finishes. Bonsignore was racing in place of William Sawalich, who suffered from concussion-like symptoms after a hard crash at Talladega. This is Bonsignore's first career top-10 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Harrison Burton started the race from the pole for the first time in his NASCAR Xfinity Series career, and narrowly missed out on a top-10 finish as he came home in 11th.

With an 18th-place finish, Carson Kvapil advanced to the Championship 4, as did Jesse Love with a 23rd-place result. The two drivers will join the previously locked in Connor Zilisch and Justin Allgaier in the fight for a championship next weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

Complete Race Results for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at Martinsville Speedway (Race 32 of 33):

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

54

Taylor Gray #

253

--

2

8

Sammy Smith (P)

253

0.344

3

20*

Brandon Jones (P)

253

0.650

4

00*

Sheldon Creed (P)

253

0.781

5

19*

Aric Almirola

253

0.949

6

27

Jeb Burton

253

1.358

7

41*

Sam Mayer (P)

253

1.656

8

26

Dean Thompson

253

1.673

9

88*

Connor Zilisch

253

1.860

10

18

Justin Bonsignore

253

1.942

11

25

Harrison Burton

253

2.870

12

21*

Austin Hill (P)

253

3.257

13

17

Corey Day

253

3.263

14

91

Myatt Snider

253

3.291

15

39

Ryan Sieg

253

3.360

16

42

Anthony Alfredo

253

3.432

17

24

Patrick Staropoli

253

3.706

18

1

Carson Kvapil # (P)

253

3.734

19

48

Nick Sanchez #

253

3.740

20

31

Blaine Perkins

253

3.886

21

28

Kyle Sieg

253

3.973

22

71

Ryan Ellis

253

4.097

23

2*

Jesse Love (P)

253

4.162

24

32

Austin Green

253

4.332

25

99

Connor Mosack (i)

253

4.370

26

7*

Justin Allgaier (P) (X)

253

4.421

27

16

Christian Eckes #

253

4.498

28

45

Josh Williams

253

4.826

29

4

Parker Retzlaff

253

4.890

30

14

Garrett Smithley

253

4.953

31

07

Brad Perez

253

5.110

32

53

Mason Maggio

252

1 lap

33

10

Daniel Dye #

252

1 lap

34

51

Jeremy Clements

226

27 laps

35

11

Brenden Queen

197

Out

36

44

Brennan Poole

195

Out

37

35

Takuma Koga

149

Out

38

70

Thomas Annunziata

120

Out

(P) indicates Playoff driver
* indicates Owner's Playoff car
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

