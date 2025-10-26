Race Results for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Martinsville
Taylor Gray, who has suffered heartbreak after heartbreak at Martinsville Speedway, finally captured his first career NASCAR National Series win on Saturday night at Martinsville as he held off rival Sammy Smith by a margin of 0.344 seconds.
Brandon Jones, Sheldon Creed, and Aric Almirola rounded out the top-five finishers in the race.
Jeb Burton, Sam Mayer, Dean Thompson, Connor Zilisch, and Justin Bonsignore capped off top-10 finishes. Bonsignore was racing in place of William Sawalich, who suffered from concussion-like symptoms after a hard crash at Talladega. This is Bonsignore's first career top-10 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Harrison Burton started the race from the pole for the first time in his NASCAR Xfinity Series career, and narrowly missed out on a top-10 finish as he came home in 11th.
With an 18th-place finish, Carson Kvapil advanced to the Championship 4, as did Jesse Love with a 23rd-place result. The two drivers will join the previously locked in Connor Zilisch and Justin Allgaier in the fight for a championship next weekend at Phoenix Raceway.
Complete Race Results for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at Martinsville Speedway (Race 32 of 33):
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
54
Taylor Gray #
253
--
2
8
Sammy Smith (P)
253
0.344
3
20*
Brandon Jones (P)
253
0.650
4
00*
Sheldon Creed (P)
253
0.781
5
19*
Aric Almirola
253
0.949
6
27
Jeb Burton
253
1.358
7
41*
Sam Mayer (P)
253
1.656
8
26
Dean Thompson
253
1.673
9
88*
Connor Zilisch
253
1.860
10
18
Justin Bonsignore
253
1.942
11
25
Harrison Burton
253
2.870
12
21*
Austin Hill (P)
253
3.257
13
17
Corey Day
253
3.263
14
91
Myatt Snider
253
3.291
15
39
Ryan Sieg
253
3.360
16
42
Anthony Alfredo
253
3.432
17
24
Patrick Staropoli
253
3.706
18
1
Carson Kvapil # (P)
253
3.734
19
48
Nick Sanchez #
253
3.740
20
31
Blaine Perkins
253
3.886
21
28
Kyle Sieg
253
3.973
22
71
Ryan Ellis
253
4.097
23
2*
Jesse Love (P)
253
4.162
24
32
Austin Green
253
4.332
25
99
Connor Mosack (i)
253
4.370
26
7*
Justin Allgaier (P) (X)
253
4.421
27
16
Christian Eckes #
253
4.498
28
45
Josh Williams
253
4.826
29
4
Parker Retzlaff
253
4.890
30
14
Garrett Smithley
253
4.953
31
07
Brad Perez
253
5.110
32
53
Mason Maggio
252
1 lap
33
10
Daniel Dye #
252
1 lap
34
51
Jeremy Clements
226
27 laps
35
11
Brenden Queen
197
Out
36
44
Brennan Poole
195
Out
37
35
Takuma Koga
149
Out
38
70
Thomas Annunziata
120
Out
(P) indicates Playoff driver
* indicates Owner's Playoff car
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap