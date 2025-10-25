Racing America Logo

Starting Lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity Race at Martinsville

Toby Christie

John K Harrleson | NKP for Ford Racing

What a day it has been for Harrison Burton on Saturday at Martinsville Speedway. The current driver of the No. 25 AM Racing Ford Mustang Dark Horse announced that he'll be the future driver of the No. 24 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota GR Supra in a press conference inside the media center at Martinsville Speedway.

Following the announcement, Burton went on to score his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series pole position.

The pole, which comes in his 107th career NASCAR Xfinity Series start, was earned on the strength of a 19.843-second (95.429 mph) lap time around the 0.526-mile paperclip.

Carson Kvapil, one of the six drivers vying for the final two spots in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4, will start from the outside of the front row after he narrowly missed the pole by a margin of 0.005 seconds.

While it's not a pole, Kvapil is over the moon with starting near the front of the field in what is a pivotal race for his NASCAR Xfinity Series championship hopes.

"I knew we were good in practice, end of the run. But I didn't think our fire off speed was the greatest. So, the qualifying is probably the biggest thing I was worried about. And as everyone knows, qualifying up front really helps out with getting Stage Points and everything right off the bat," Kvapil said.

Aric Almirola, Justin Allgaier, and Sheldon Creed rounded out the top-five qualifiers for Saturday's IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at Martinsville Speedway.

Starting Positions for the Playoff Drivers:

Carson Kvapil (2nd), Justin Allgaier (4th), Sheldon Creed (5th), Brandon Jones (11th), Sammy Smith (15th), Jesse Love (21st), Sam Mayer (24th), and Connor Zilisch (38th).

With 39 cars vying for 38 spots, one driver unfortunately failed to make the field for Saturday's race. The lone driver who will be going home is Preston Pardus, the driver of his family's No. 50 Chevrolet.

Official Starting Lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity Series IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at Martinsville Speedway (race 32 of 33):

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap time

Speed

1

25

Harrison Burton

19.843

95.429

2

1

Carson Kvapil (P)

19.848

95.405

3

19*

Aric Almirola

19.869

95.304

4

7*

Justin Allgaier (P)

19.896

95.223

5

00*

Sheldon Creed (P)

19.898

95.165

6

21*

Austin Hill

19.906

95.127

7

39

Ryan Sieg

19.908

95.118

8

11

Brenden Queen

19.923

95.046

9

16

Christian Eckes #

19.934

94.993

10

4

Parker Retzlaff

19.962

94.860

11

20*

Brandon Jones (P)

19.963

94.761

12

27

Jeb Burton

19.963

94.761

13

54

Taylor Gray #

19.996

94.746

14

18

Justin Bonsignore

20.008

94.642

15

8

Sammy Smith (P)

20.012

94.623

16

44

Brennan Poole

20.012

94.623

17

31

Blaine Perkins

20.026

94.557

18

48

Nick Sanchez #

20.068

94.359

19

91

Myatt Snider

20.068

94.359

20

70

Thomas Annunziata

20.076

94.322

21

2*

Jesse Love (P)

20.112

94.153

22

10

Daniel Dye #

20.115

94.139

23

17

Corey Day

20.117

94.129

24

41*

Sam Mayer (P)

20.152

93.966

25

71

Ryan Ellis

20.179

93.840

26

99

Connor Mosack (i)

20.202

93.733

27

28

Kyle Sieg

20.231

93.599

28

07

Brad Perez

20.241

93.553

29

42

Anthony Alfredo

20.243

93.543

30

26

Dean Thompson #

20.272

93.410

31

14

Garrett Smithley

20.333

93.180

32

45

Josh Williams

20.409

92.783

33

24

Patrick Staropoli

20.454

92.578

34

53

Mason Maggio

20.456

92.569

35

51

Jeremy Clements

20.469

92.511

36

35

Takuma Koga

20.512

92.317

37

32

Austin Green

20.558

92.110

38

88*

Connor Zilisch (P)

0.000

0.000

DNQ

50

Preston Pardus

20.454

92.506

(P) indicates NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff driver
* indicates NASCAR Xfinity Series Owner's Championship Playoff car
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

