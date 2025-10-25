Starting Lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity Race at Martinsville
What a day it has been for Harrison Burton on Saturday at Martinsville Speedway. The current driver of the No. 25 AM Racing Ford Mustang Dark Horse announced that he'll be the future driver of the No. 24 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota GR Supra in a press conference inside the media center at Martinsville Speedway.
Following the announcement, Burton went on to score his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series pole position.
The pole, which comes in his 107th career NASCAR Xfinity Series start, was earned on the strength of a 19.843-second (95.429 mph) lap time around the 0.526-mile paperclip.
Carson Kvapil, one of the six drivers vying for the final two spots in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4, will start from the outside of the front row after he narrowly missed the pole by a margin of 0.005 seconds.
While it's not a pole, Kvapil is over the moon with starting near the front of the field in what is a pivotal race for his NASCAR Xfinity Series championship hopes.
"I knew we were good in practice, end of the run. But I didn't think our fire off speed was the greatest. So, the qualifying is probably the biggest thing I was worried about. And as everyone knows, qualifying up front really helps out with getting Stage Points and everything right off the bat," Kvapil said.
Aric Almirola, Justin Allgaier, and Sheldon Creed rounded out the top-five qualifiers for Saturday's IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at Martinsville Speedway.
Starting Positions for the Playoff Drivers:
Carson Kvapil (2nd), Justin Allgaier (4th), Sheldon Creed (5th), Brandon Jones (11th), Sammy Smith (15th), Jesse Love (21st), Sam Mayer (24th), and Connor Zilisch (38th).
With 39 cars vying for 38 spots, one driver unfortunately failed to make the field for Saturday's race. The lone driver who will be going home is Preston Pardus, the driver of his family's No. 50 Chevrolet.
Official Starting Lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity Series IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at Martinsville Speedway (race 32 of 33):
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
Speed
1
25
Harrison Burton
19.843
95.429
2
1
Carson Kvapil (P)
19.848
95.405
3
19*
Aric Almirola
19.869
95.304
4
7*
Justin Allgaier (P)
19.896
95.223
5
00*
Sheldon Creed (P)
19.898
95.165
6
21*
Austin Hill
19.906
95.127
7
39
Ryan Sieg
19.908
95.118
8
11
Brenden Queen
19.923
95.046
9
16
Christian Eckes #
19.934
94.993
10
4
Parker Retzlaff
19.962
94.860
11
20*
Brandon Jones (P)
19.963
94.761
12
27
Jeb Burton
19.963
94.761
13
54
Taylor Gray #
19.996
94.746
14
18
Justin Bonsignore
20.008
94.642
15
8
Sammy Smith (P)
20.012
94.623
16
44
Brennan Poole
20.012
94.623
17
31
Blaine Perkins
20.026
94.557
18
48
Nick Sanchez #
20.068
94.359
19
91
Myatt Snider
20.068
94.359
20
70
Thomas Annunziata
20.076
94.322
21
2*
Jesse Love (P)
20.112
94.153
22
10
Daniel Dye #
20.115
94.139
23
17
Corey Day
20.117
94.129
24
41*
Sam Mayer (P)
20.152
93.966
25
71
Ryan Ellis
20.179
93.840
26
99
Connor Mosack (i)
20.202
93.733
27
28
Kyle Sieg
20.231
93.599
28
07
Brad Perez
20.241
93.553
29
42
Anthony Alfredo
20.243
93.543
30
26
Dean Thompson #
20.272
93.410
31
14
Garrett Smithley
20.333
93.180
32
45
Josh Williams
20.409
92.783
33
24
Patrick Staropoli
20.454
92.578
34
53
Mason Maggio
20.456
92.569
35
51
Jeremy Clements
20.469
92.511
36
35
Takuma Koga
20.512
92.317
37
32
Austin Green
20.558
92.110
38
88*
Connor Zilisch (P)
0.000
0.000
DNQ
50
Preston Pardus
20.454
92.506
(P) indicates NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff driver
* indicates NASCAR Xfinity Series Owner's Championship Playoff car
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points