Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol
AJ Allmendinger charged to his first pole position in more than 10 years as he will start Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway from the first starting position.
Allmendinger turned a fast lap of 15.117 seconds (126.930 mph), which was enough for him to top Ryan Blaney, a NASCAR Cup Series Playoff contender, for the pole position by 0.003 seconds.
Prior to collecting his fifth career pole on Saturday, Allmendinger's most recent pole came at Watkins Glen International in 2015. Allmendinger's five career poles have all come at five different tracks. In addition to Bristol and Watkins Glen, Allmendinger has also scored poles at Phoenix Raceway (2010), Kansas Speedway (2012), and Sonoma Raceway (2015).
Austin Cindric, Blaney's Team Penske teammate and fellow Playoff contender, will start from the third position, followed by Ty Gibbs and Kyle Larson.
Here are where all of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff contenders slotted in:
Ryan Blaney (2nd), Austin Cindric (3rd), Kyle Larson (5th), Denny Hamlin (6th), William Byron (7th), Bubba Wallace (8th), Christopher Bell (9th), Josh Berry (10th), Ross Chastain (13th), Tyler Reddick (14th), Alex Bowman (15th), Chase Elliott (16th), Joey Logano (22nd), Austin Dillon (23rd), Shane van Gisbergen (28th), Chase Briscoe (31st).
Here is the official starting lineup for Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Race 29 of 36.
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
Speed
1
16
AJ Allmendinger
15.117
126.930
2
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
15.120
126.905
3
2
Austin Cindric (P)
15.132
126.804
4
54
Ty Gibbs
15.142
126.720
5
5
Kyle Larson (P)
15.148
126.670
6
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
15.191
126.3121
7
24
William Byron (P)
15.206
126.187
8
23*
Bubba Wallace (P)
15.208
126.170
9
20
Christopher Bell (P)
15.214
126.121
10
21
Josh Berry (P)
15.214
126.121
11
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
15.220
126.071
12
77
Carson Hocevar
15.222
126.054
13
1
Ross Chastain (P)
15.239
125.914
14
45*
Tyler Reddick (P)
15.246
125.856
15
48
Alex Bowman (P)
15.258
125.757
16
9
Chase Elliott (P)
15.271
125.650
17
7
Justin Haley
15.272
125.642
18
6
Brad Keselowski
15.273
125.633
19
42
John Hunter Nemechek
15.273
125.633
20
60
Ryan Preece
15.281
125.568
21
17
Chris Buescher
15.290
125.494
22
22
Joey Logano (P)
15.298
125.428
23
3
Austin Dillon (P)
15.332
125.150
24
38*
Zane Smith
15.344
125.052
25
71
Michael McDowell
15.361
124.914
26
41
Cole Custer
15.375
124.800
27
43
Erik Jones
15.388
124.695
28
88
Shane van Gisbergen (P) #
15.396
124.630
29
35*
Riley Herbst #
15.397
124.622
30
4*
Noah Gragson
15.402
124.581
31
19
Chase Briscoe (P)
15.431
124.347
32
8
Kyle Busch
15.432
124.339
33
33*
Austin Hill (i)
15.480
123.953
34
51
Cody Ware
15.600
123.000
35
99
Daniel Suarez
15.612
122.905
36
34*
Todd Gilliland
15.631
122.756
37
10
Ty Dillon
15.657
122.552
38
67*
Corey Heim (i)
15.673
122.427
39
66*
Chad Finchum
16.054
119.522
(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Driver
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
The NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway is set for Saturday, September 13, and will be televised on USA Network. Television coverage of the race is set to kick off at 7:30 PM ET.
The Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol.