Starting Lineup: NASCAR Cup Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington

Toby Christie

Lesley Ann Miller, Lumen Digital Agency for Toyota GAZOO Racing

Denny Hamlin took the pole position for Sunday's Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway with a lap time of 28.694 seconds (171.381 mph) in Saturday's qualifying session around the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval.

Hamlin, who holds five career wins at Darlington (most among active drivers), won the Spring race at Darlington Raceway earlier this year.

Hamlin led a charge of 12 Playoff drivers, who swept the top of the qualifying results on Saturday morning. Chase Briscoe, Hamlin's Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, will start from the outside of the front row on Sunday.

Playoff drivers (qualifying position in parenthesis): Hamlin (1st), Briscoe (2nd), Josh Berry (3rd), Tyler Reddick (4th), Kyle Larson (5th), Ross Chastain (6th), Christopher Bell (7th), Bubba Wallace (8th), Austin Dillon (9th), Austin Cindric (10th), William Byron (11th), Ryan Blaney (12th), Joey Logano (14th), Shane van Gisbergen (20th), Chase Elliott (21st), and Alex Bowman (29th).

Cody Ware, who had a solid effort at Daytona last weekend, slapped the wall during his qualifying run, which resulted in a subpar 36th-place qualifying effort.

Here is the official starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Race 27 of 36.

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap time

Speed

1

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

28.694

171.381

2

19

Chase Briscoe (P)

28.715

171.255

3

21

Josh Berry (P)

28.829

170.578

4

45*

Tyler Reddick (P)

28.848

170.466

5

5

Kyle Larson (P)

28.925

170.012

6

1

Ross Chastain (P)

28.933

169.965

7

20

Christopher Bell (P)

28.962

169.795

8

23*

Bubba Wallace (P)

28.985

169.660

9

3

Austin Dillon (P)

29.004

169.549

10

2

Austin Cindric (P)

29.023

169.438

11

24

William Byron (P)

29.025

169.426

12

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

29.032

169.386

13

7

Justin Haley

29.060

169.222

14

22

Joey Logano (P)

29.080

169.106

15

17

Chris Buescher

29.082

169.094

16

54

Ty Gibbs

29.127

168.833

17

99

Daniel Suarez

29.172

168.573

18

41

Cole Custer

29.196

168.434

19

43

Erik Jones

29.216

168.319

20

88

Shane van Gisbergen (P) #

29.223

168.278

21

9

Chase Elliott (P)

29.226

168.261

22

16

AJ Allmendinger

29.234

168.215

23

8

Kyle Busch

29.235

168.209

24

38*

Zane Smith

29.245

168.152

25

71

Michael McDowell

29.249

168.129

26

77

Carson Hocevar

29.249

168.129

27

60

Ryan Preece

29.254

168.100

28

34*

Todd Gilliland

29.263

168.048

29

48

Alex Bowman (P)

29.269

168.014

30

42

John Hunter Nemechek

29.327

167.682

31

10

Ty Dillon

29.338

167.619

32

6

Brad Keselowski

29.401

167.260

33

35*

Riley Herbst #

29.445

167.010

34

4*

Noah Gragson

29.511

166.636

35

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

29.663

165.782

36

51

Cody Ware

29.997

163.936

37

44*

Derek Kraus

30.451

161.492

38

66*

Timmy Hill (i)

31.025

158.504

(P) indicates Playoff driver
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indiciates a driver ineligible to score points

Toby Christie




