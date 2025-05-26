Racing America Logo

NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Charlotte

Toby Christie

William Byron didn't win Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but by winning Stage 1, 2, and 3, and coming home with a second-place finish, Byron was able to mount a massive haul of points. Byron's hefty point total in Sunday's race, coupled with a 37th-place finish for Kyle Larson, allowed the driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to reclaim the NASCAR Cup Series point lead.

RESULTS: Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte

Byron came into the weekend 35 points behind Larson, after Larson flat-out dominated the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway a couple of weeks ago. However, Byron turned the tables with a dominant performance in the Coca-Cola 600, where he led 283 of 400 laps.

While Byron took the point lead, Ross Chastain secured his place in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with a win in Sunday's crown jewel event. Chastain made the race-winning pass on Byron with six laps remaining in the race, and he didn't look back.

Here are the updated 2025 NASCAR Cup Series point standings after the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the 13th race of the 26-race NASCAR Cup Series regular-season, and 36-race season.

Rank

Car

Driver

Points

Diff

Playoff Pts

1

24

William Byron

499

--

11

2

5

Kyle Larson

470

-29

23

3

20

Christopher Bell

425

-74

16

4

9

Chase Elliott

415

-84

0

5

45

Tyler Reddick

392

-107

0

6

11

Denny Hamlin

390

-109

12

7

12

Ryan Blaney

363

-136

2

8

1

Ross Chastain

350

-149

5

9

22

Joey Logano

338

-161

7

10

48

Alex Bowman

333

-166

0

11

19

Chase Briscoe

314

-185

0

12

23

Bubba Wallace

312

-187

2

13

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

284

-215

0

14

60

Ryan Preece

280

-219

1

15

2

Austin Cindric

279

-220

7

16

21

Josh Berry

269

-230

6

17

16

AJ Allmendinger

267

-232

0

18

8

Kyle Busch

266

-233

0

19

71

Michael McDowell

259

-240

0

20

42

John Hunter Nemechek

257

-242

0

21

77

Carson Hocevar

248

-251

0

22

34

Todd Gilliland

246

-253

0

23

17

Chris Buescher

244

-255

-5

24

3

Austin Dillon

244

-255

0

25

54

Ty Gibbs

230

-269

0

26

38

Zane Smith

228

-271

0

27

43

Erik Jones

223

-276

0

28

4

Noah Gragson

213

-286

0

29

7

Justin Haley

213

-286

0

30

99

Daniel Suarez

210

-289

0

31

10

Ty Dillon

206

-293

0

32

6

Brad Keselowski

180

-319

0

33

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

161

-338

0

34

35

Riley Herbst #

160

-339

0

35

41

Cole Custer

155

-344

0

36

51

Cody Ware

80

-419

0

37

84

Jimmie Johnson *

35

-464

0

38

Corey LaJoie

24

-475

0

39

Katherine Legge

7

-492

0

40

44

Derek Kraus *

5

-494

0

41

Casey Mears

2

-497

0

42

Burt Myers

1

-498

0

43

Chad Finchum

1

-498

0

44

Martin Truex Jr.

1

-498

0

45

Justin Allgaier (i)

0

-499

0

46

Corey Heim (i)

0

-499

0

47

BJ McLeod (i)

0

-499

0

48

87

Connor Zilisch * (i)

0

-499

0

49

Jesse Love (i)

0

-499

0

50

Anthony Alfredo (i)

0

-499

0

51

Austin Hill (i)

0

-499

0

52

JJ Yeley (i)

0

-499

0

53

66

Josh Bilicki * (i)

0

-499

0

54

Chandler Smith (i)

0

-499

0

55

Helio Castroneves

0

-499

0

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points

Published
