NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Charlotte
William Byron didn't win Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but by winning Stage 1, 2, and 3, and coming home with a second-place finish, Byron was able to mount a massive haul of points. Byron's hefty point total in Sunday's race, coupled with a 37th-place finish for Kyle Larson, allowed the driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to reclaim the NASCAR Cup Series point lead.
RESULTS: Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte
Byron came into the weekend 35 points behind Larson, after Larson flat-out dominated the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway a couple of weeks ago. However, Byron turned the tables with a dominant performance in the Coca-Cola 600, where he led 283 of 400 laps.
While Byron took the point lead, Ross Chastain secured his place in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with a win in Sunday's crown jewel event. Chastain made the race-winning pass on Byron with six laps remaining in the race, and he didn't look back.
Here are the updated 2025 NASCAR Cup Series point standings after the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the 13th race of the 26-race NASCAR Cup Series regular-season, and 36-race season.
Rank
Car
Driver
Points
Diff
Playoff Pts
1
24
William Byron
499
--
11
2
5
Kyle Larson
470
-29
23
3
20
Christopher Bell
425
-74
16
4
9
Chase Elliott
415
-84
0
5
45
Tyler Reddick
392
-107
0
6
11
Denny Hamlin
390
-109
12
7
12
Ryan Blaney
363
-136
2
8
1
Ross Chastain
350
-149
5
9
22
Joey Logano
338
-161
7
10
48
Alex Bowman
333
-166
0
11
19
Chase Briscoe
314
-185
0
12
23
Bubba Wallace
312
-187
2
13
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
284
-215
0
14
60
Ryan Preece
280
-219
1
15
2
Austin Cindric
279
-220
7
16
21
Josh Berry
269
-230
6
17
16
AJ Allmendinger
267
-232
0
18
8
Kyle Busch
266
-233
0
19
71
Michael McDowell
259
-240
0
20
42
John Hunter Nemechek
257
-242
0
21
77
Carson Hocevar
248
-251
0
22
34
Todd Gilliland
246
-253
0
23
17
Chris Buescher
244
-255
-5
24
3
Austin Dillon
244
-255
0
25
54
Ty Gibbs
230
-269
0
26
38
Zane Smith
228
-271
0
27
43
Erik Jones
223
-276
0
28
4
Noah Gragson
213
-286
0
29
7
Justin Haley
213
-286
0
30
99
Daniel Suarez
210
-289
0
31
10
Ty Dillon
206
-293
0
32
6
Brad Keselowski
180
-319
0
33
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
161
-338
0
34
35
Riley Herbst #
160
-339
0
35
41
Cole Custer
155
-344
0
36
51
Cody Ware
80
-419
0
37
84
Jimmie Johnson *
35
-464
0
38
Corey LaJoie
24
-475
0
39
Katherine Legge
7
-492
0
40
44
Derek Kraus *
5
-494
0
41
Casey Mears
2
-497
0
42
Burt Myers
1
-498
0
43
Chad Finchum
1
-498
0
44
Martin Truex Jr.
1
-498
0
45
Justin Allgaier (i)
0
-499
0
46
Corey Heim (i)
0
-499
0
47
BJ McLeod (i)
0
-499
0
48
87
Connor Zilisch * (i)
0
-499
0
49
Jesse Love (i)
0
-499
0
50
Anthony Alfredo (i)
0
-499
0
51
Austin Hill (i)
0
-499
0
52
JJ Yeley (i)
0
-499
0
53
66
Josh Bilicki * (i)
0
-499
0
54
Chandler Smith (i)
0
-499
0
55
Helio Castroneves
0
-499
0
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points