2027 Banana Ball Player Draft: Fan Voting, Key Dates and What I’m Watching

I’ve been looking at the 2027 Banana Ball schedule and figuring out which games I might get to. Seattle is the obvious one for me. Living on Bainbridge Island makes that a little easier to justify than a trip to Mexico on my birthday.

But picking a city is only part of it.

Who will actually be playing?

That’s where the 2027 Banana Ball Player Draft comes in. Before draft night, fans will have a chance to participate in Fan Franchise voting, followed by a series of announcements that will help shape next season’s teams.

If you followed certain players all summer, this is worth paying attention to. You might have bought a jersey because of someone. Your kid might still be talking about an autograph. Or maybe one player did something so ridiculous that you became a fan before you even understood the rules.

Now we get to find out what next season looks like for those people.

When is the 2027 Banana Ball Player Draft?

The 2027 Banana Ball Player Draft is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at 7 p.m. Eastern - 4 p.m. Pacific.

Yes, the draft happens in 2026. It builds the teams for the 2027 season.

According to Banana Ball’s published draft timeline, the process begins with Fan Franchise voting on October 19 and continues through player announcements leading into draft night.

Here are the dates to keep handy.

Event Fan Franchise voting opens Monday, October 19, 2026 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT Fan Franchise voting closes Thursday, October 22, 2026 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT Fan Franchise selections announced Friday, October 23, 2026 Announcements from 9 a.m.–6:30 p.m. ET Coach Franchise selections announced October 24–26, 2026 Check official announcements Entertainment players announced Tuesday, October 27, 2026 Check official announcements 2027 Banana Ball Player Draft Wednesday, October 28, 2026 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

What is Fan Franchise voting?

Fan Franchise voting is the fan-selection stage of the roster process. It gives supporters a voice before the coach selections and draft.

That’s the part I’d put on the calendar first. Voting closes October 22 at 4 p.m. Eastern. If you wait until draft night to get involved, that opportunity will already be over.

Use the voting instructions shared through Banana Ball’s official announcement and team accounts. Read the ballot carefully for eligible players, selection limits and submission requirements.

Also, this is separate from the ticket lottery. Voting for a player does not register you to buy tickets, and entering the ticket lottery does not cast a player vote.

They’re two different things happening during a busy offseason.

Why this draft matters to fans

When I talked with Supriya Christopher of Visit Savannah, she put something simply that has stuck with me.

“The unique quality of the Savannah Bananas is that they bring everyone together.”

I’ve felt that at games around the country. In our conversation, I described how the players and entertainers manage to reach people even in enormous stadiums.

“They make it seem like it’s a small stadium, and that’s a very hard thing to do,” I told her.

That connection explains why roster announcements matter.

A player can become someone a family looks for every time they walk into the park. Fans learn the routines, recognize the personalities and start following the other teams, too. Before long, they have opinions about who belongs where.

I certainly do.

But I also want to see how the coaches think about building a team. The person who gets the loudest reaction and the person who helps win a close game might be the same player. Sometimes they aren’t. Both can matter to the experience.

Read the article with Supriya's comment here.

What happens before draft night?

The announcement schedule gives fans several stops along the way.

October 23 is the fan-selection reveal. That will be the first chance to see how the voting translates into announced selections.

October 24–26 brings the coach selections. I’ll be watching what those decisions tell us about each team’s priorities. Which familiar combinations remain together? What questions are still unanswered?

October 27 turns to entertainment players. That deserves attention, too. Anyone who has spent a game watching the action move between the field and the stands knows how much the entertainment contributes.

Then comes the October 28 draft.

Following those earlier announcements should make draft night more interesting. You’ll have a better sense of what has already been decided and what you’re still waiting to learn.

The questions I’ll be asking

For me, the most interesting question is how each team keeps its personality while preparing for another season.

The Savannah Bananas, Party Animals, Firefighters, Texas Tailgaters, Loco Beach Coconuts and Indianapolis Clowns each give fans something different to follow. The league’s official site lists all six as its teams.

As the selections come out, I’ll be looking for three things:

Continuity: Which players and combinations will fans recognize from this season?

Competition: What do the roster decisions suggest about how each team wants to play?

Connection: Who gets fans excited enough to follow a team, plan a trip or bring someone new?

I’m also interested in the players’ side of this. What does it feel like to have fans vote for you? What does a coach’s selection mean after a season of work? How do you prepare when you don’t yet know exactly what next year holds?

Those are conversations I want to have after the announcements.

Planning a 2027 trip? Check the team as well as the city

The draft adds another reason to look carefully at the game you’re planning to attend.

Start with the two teams on the schedule. Then follow the roster announcements. If seeing a particular player is important to your trip, remember that a team roster still doesn’t guarantee an individual appearance at every game.

Our sister firm’s Banana Ball Insider travel section is a starting point for exploring lodging options as you plan. Check each offer’s inclusions separately; a hotel reservation should never be assumed to include game tickets. Travel information and lodging options are in progress and will be updated continuously. BananaBallInsider.com/travel.

For now, the immediate deadline is the fan vote.

Pick your players. Get your vote in through the official ballot. Then see how the teams take shape.

And here’s what I want to know: Who is the one player you most want back on your team - and why?

See additional Savannah Bananas On SI content!

Savannah Bananas Offseason Guide: The October 15 Reveal, 2027 Tickets and What Comes Next.

Savannah Bananas 2027 Schedule Reveal: International Games, Disney, Banana Ball 360 and a Nashville Championship

Savannah Bananas 2027 Schedule Reveal: The 12 Gifts of Banana Ball I’m Hoping to Unwrap.