Banana Ball Goes International: Why Mexico and Canada Could Be Bigger Than Any Other Tour Stop

Apparently, following Banana Ball may now require checking where I put my passport.

Mexico and Canada are part of the international plans emerging from the 2027 Banana Ball City Selection Show, and that is the development that has my attention.

I like a surprising stadium announcement as much as anybody. Give me a historic ballpark and a workable weekend, and I can usually find a reason to investigate.

But taking this show across borders? That deserves a little more thought.

The Savannah Bananas have introduced a lot of people to a different way of experiencing a game. Now comes the opportunity to find out what happens when that experience meets new crowds, different traditions and fans who may have spent years watching clips without getting anywhere near the action.

What is confirmed about Banana Ball’s international plans?

The Mexican League, LMB Banorte, has announced a strategic partnership with Banana Ball to bring the baseball entertainment experience to Mexico.

That is a meaningful development beyond a destination appearing on a screen. It establishes a connection with an organization already operating in Mexican baseball.

The individual matchups matter, too. Fans looking specifically for the Savannah Bananas should check the teams assigned to each international stop rather than assuming every Banana Ball game features the yellow jerseys.

For dates and ticket instructions, use the official Banana Ball schedule and ticket page. An international announcement is exciting. It is not, by itself, a ticket confirmation.

I put Mexico and Canada in a ridiculous dream schedule. Now I’m paying attention.

A while back, I wrote an imaginary 2027 Banana Ball schedule. "I Dreamed the Savannah Bananas’ 2027 Schedule—Then Things Got Completely Out of Control."

It got a little out of hand.

Mexico and Canada were in there. So were considerably less practical ideas. I was having fun imagining where this thing could go, not reporting secret information.

What interested me about Mexico then still interests me now: the opportunity to let the host country help shape the show.

Bring in local music. Find people the crowd recognizes. Make room for the traditions and personalities of the place you’re visiting.

Those are my hopes, not announced production details.

I would love to see what happens when the people putting on Banana Ball ask local fans, “What would make this night yours?”

That answer could produce something much more interesting than simply unloading the same equipment in another stadium.

The game can travel. The connection has to be earned.

Here is what I keep coming back to after attending games and talking with people around Banana Ball.

The personal moments carry a surprising amount of weight.

A player stops for a conversation. A performer appears in your section. A child gets noticed. Somebody who thought they were coming along to keep the family happy starts participating.

I’ve felt that in large stadiums, where creating any sense of personal connection is difficult.

During my conversation with Supriya Christopher of Visit Savannah, I described it this way: “They make it seem like it’s a small stadium and that’s a very hard thing to do.” See the article with Supriya's comments here.

That is the part I’ll be watching internationally.

An impressive crowd photograph will tell us something. I also want to know what the family in the upper deck thought, whether a first-time fan could follow the competition and what people were talking about when they left.

Did they enjoy a novelty for one evening?

Or did they leave wanting to follow a team?

Those are different outcomes.

Mexico and Canada give Banana Ball a chance to listen

There is a temptation, when something becomes popular, to assume everybody else will want exactly the same version of it.

I hope Banana Ball stays curious.

Some parts of the experience are immediately understandable. You don’t need a lengthy explanation to appreciate an extraordinary catch or laugh at a well-timed bit of comedy.

Other parts need context. A new fan may need help understanding the scoring, a particular rule or why everybody suddenly reacted to something that would look ordinary in traditional baseball.

Clear explanations matter. So do language, music and the people chosen to interact with the crowd.

That is an opportunity for creativity.

I’m interested in which parts of the show connect immediately, which need adjusting and what the organization learns from fans who bring their own expectations.

If I get to cover these stops in person, those are the conversations I want to have.

What international expansion could mean for Savannah

Savannah remains part of the name people encounter when they discover the Bananas.

That creates an interesting possibility for the city.

Someone attends a game closer to home, becomes interested in the team and eventually wonders what it would be like to see the Bananas in Savannah.

Could an international appearance help start that journey? I think it could.

That is a possibility, not a measured tourism result. An announcement does not tell us how many hotel rooms will be booked or how many people will later visit Georgia.

But it gives reporters and tourism officials something worthwhile to follow.

Christopher put the appeal of the team simply during our interview: “The unique quality of the Savannah Bananas is that they bring everyone together.”

International games offer another setting in which to test that idea, and another audience that might become curious about the place where the team is based.

What fans should know before planning an international Banana Ball trip

I know how quickly an announcement can turn into an open airline tab.

Give yourself a minute.

Before making reservations, confirm the exact city, venue, game date and participating teams. Then read the ticket instructions for that particular event.

A few questions deserve answers:

Do you have confirmed game tickets, or have you only registered interest?

Does the hotel or travel package include admission?

What happens if you need to cancel or change your trip?

What travel documents and entry requirements apply to everyone in your group?

How will you get between your lodging and the stadium?

Check current entry requirements through official government sources before traveling.

And give yourself time to enjoy the destination. If you’re making an international trip for Banana Ball, there is probably a worthwhile experience waiting beyond the stadium gates.

I would hate to fly somewhere new and come home knowing only the airport and the concession stand.

Although I would probably have opinions about the concession stand.

Going international is an opportunity. What happens next is the story.

I’m excited about this.

I also don’t think announcing international games automatically settles the question of how big Banana Ball can become.

The interesting evidence comes afterward: how fans respond, whether they return, which teams develop a following and whether the organization can deliver the experience consistently.

That is a much better story than declaring worldwide success before the first international crowd has gone home.

For now, Mexico and Canada give us plenty to watch, and potentially a couple of new reasons to travel.

In my imaginary schedule, I let Banana Ball wander almost everywhere.

In real life, I’ll happily start with a confirmed date, a ticket and a chance to ask someone attending their first game what they thought.

Then I’ll check where I put that passport.

See additional Savannah Bananas On SI content!

Savannah Bananas 2027 Schedule Reveal: International Games, Disney, Banana Ball 360 and a Nashville Championship

2027 Banana Ball Player Draft: Fan Voting, Key Dates and What I’m Watching

What a Season Covering the Savannah Bananas Taught Me About Banana Ball