Banana Ball Spring Training Started TODAY
Banana Ball players from all six teams reported to Historic Grayson Stadium in Savannah, Georgia today for Spring Training. In a little over a month, the first games of the Banana Ball season will take place in Tallahassee, Florida! The players, coaches, and staff began their official preparations for those games today, .And since Banana Ball is the "Greatest Show In Sports" so they made today the Greatest First Day In Sports.
The players were picked up in busses and had a police escort take them to Grayson Stadium. Then they were greeted by the staff, the Banana Band, and the Dad Bod Cheer Squad (the Man-nanas). On the field, the Young Professor (the MC for Savannah Bananas games) introduced them and then coaches were introduced. There were many other festivities for the players after that!
Jesse Cole made a reel on Instagram showing the whole day! And it definitely looked how you would expect Banana Ball spring training to look! Another huge thing that was announced in that reel is the brand new player facilities for this year. The growth of the sport has helped fund better facilities for the players! This season will be bigger than any other season!
Another exciting aspect of this season is that there are two brand new teams! This is the first season for the Indianapolis Clowns and the Loco Beach Coconuts! And with the creation of those two new teams, there has been an influx of talent into the league! So for many players this was their first official experience with Banana Ball! What a crazy first day!
