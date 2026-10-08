Banana Bowl 2026 Fan Guide: Signing Times, Tickets and Parking

To start, I have been to many Savannah Bananas games and to Nationals Park. So, yes, I know what I am talking about when it comes to the Banana Bowl.

My advice for the Banana Bowl starts with the clock: don’t plan your entire day around the game. There is much more to experience.

If meeting the Savannah Bananas is on your list, their signing window starts at 2 p.m. Saturday. Arrive for the 5:30 p.m. show and you’ll have missed it by hours.

The Savannah Bananas face the Texas Tailgaters on Saturday, October 10, 2026, at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. All six Banana Ball teams and their casts will be part of the event, with an afternoon of activities leading into the championship.

When I interviewed experienced in-game host Hannah Arbitman for Savannah Bananas On SI (Why Savannah Bananas Games Feel Different: Hannah Arbitman Says), “This Game Never Stops”, she summed up the experience in four words: “This game never stops.” She was correct.

For fans heading to Washington, that means thinking about the whole visit: the signing you want to attend, when you’ll enter, what you’ll carry and how you’ll get home.

Here’s how I would plan it, using Banana Ball’s official event guidance.

What time does the Banana Bowl start?

The official guide lists 5:30 p.m. Eastern as the show start. That is the published show time, the first pitch is set for 7 p.m. Eastern

Saturday, October 10 Time, Eastern Nationals parking garages open 1 p.m. Pre-game plaza opens 2 p.m. Seating bowl opens 4:30 p.m. Show starts 5:30 p.m.

Location: Nationals Park, 1500 South Capitol Street SE, Washington, D.C. 20003.

My suggestion: work backward from the earliest activity you care about. A 2 p.m. signing means allowing time for transportation, security and finding the signing location before then. Pulling into a garage at 2 p.m. is a different thing from being ready for an autograph at 2 p.m.

When can fans get team autographs?

The official team signing schedule gives fans opportunities to see all six teams:

Team Signing window, Eastern Savannah Bananas 2–2:30 p.m. Texas Tailgaters 2:30–3 p.m. Loco Beach Coconuts 3–3:30 p.m. Party Animals 4:30–5 p.m. Indianapolis Clowns and Firefighters 5–5:30 p.m.

I would choose your priority signing before arriving, especially if you’re bringing children with a particular favorite. These are scheduled windows, not guarantees that everyone in line will receive an autograph or meet a specific player.

Have your item ready and follow staff directions. With several teams participating throughout the afternoon, a little planning can save a lot of wandering.

The plaza is part of the experience and requires a ticket

The pre-game plaza includes entertainment, merchandise and the Before The Peel show, with broadcasters, cast members and appearances by players, mascots and other guests.

This is the portion of the day I would give some breathing room. Leave time to enjoy what you encounter instead of trying to rush from one scheduled stop to another.

In my earlier interview with Savannah Bananas president Jared Orton for Savannah Bananas On SI (Who Is Jared Orton? Meet the Savannah Bananas President), he explained the thinking behind that approach:

“The key to our success the whole time has been we’ve been focused on the fans,” Orton said.

You need a ticket to enter the plaza. It is not an unrestricted gathering outside the stadium.

There is also no re-entry after your ticket is scanned into the plaza or ballpark. Before entering, make sure everyone in your group has what they need. Don’t assume you can return to the car and come back through on the same ticket.

How do Banana Bowl tickets and seating work?

For reserved seating, ticket holders will receive a section, row and seat within the ticket zone they originally purchased. Watch your email for assignment details.

Standing Room Only tickets do not include a reserved seat. They provide access to designated standing areas along the concourse. If you’re attending with someone who needs a seat, that distinction matters.

Organizers say digital tickets become available for mobile-wallet download 72 hours before first pitch. My advice is to load them before leaving for the ballpark and make sure your phone is charged.

The Fans First Tickets Management App supports ticket access, transfers and the official Marketplace. You can also access your Fans First ticket account.

If something isn’t working, Ticket Help stations will be available at ticket-scanning locations outside the stadium and in the plaza before gates open. They are truly helpful.

Parking at Nationals Park: two rules to remember

Nationals parking garages open at 1 p.m. and Nationals garages and lots close one hour after the event.

Despite the Texas team’s name, tailgating is not permitted in Nationals parking garages or lots.

For accessible parking information, call 202-675-6287, select option 1 and then option 1 again. The official guidance requires the appropriate government-issued disability placard or license plate and a purchased parking pass. Organizers encourage early arrival for accessible spaces.

Before setting out, check the entrance for your particular garage or lot. The stadium’s street address alone may not take you to the entrance you need.

Can you bring a backpack to the Banana Bowl?

Generally, no. Even a clear backpack is prohibited, subject to the exceptions in the Nationals’ official policy.

With limited exceptions, permitted bags must be clear. Being transparent does not automatically make a bag acceptable.

Read the Nationals Park bag policy before packing, particularly if you need to carry medical or family-care items.

Fans arriving with a prohibited bag may be directed to Binbox lockers or asked to make other arrangements. Locker locations are listed at the Center Field, Left Field and Home Plate gates.

I would settle the bag question at home. Nobody wants to spend a signing window figuring out what to do with a backpack.

Can everyone join the on-field championship celebration?

No. The Championship Celebration requires its own ticket and a wristband. Your regular Banana Bowl ticket does not include on-field access.

For fans who already hold a celebration ticket:

Collect your wristband between 2 and 8 p.m.

Present the Championship Celebration ticket at pickup.

Use the official event map to find the pickup location.

Begin queuing at the Right Field Gate at the top of the ninth inning, as directed. Earlier queuing is not permitted.

Follow staff instructions for entry after the final out.

The official guide lists Championship Celebration tickets as sold out. Fans without that separate ticket may remain in their seats and watch the celebration.

If you have celebration access, I’d make wristband pickup an early task. It’s an easy detail to forget once the evening gets going.

I have been on the field many times with the Savannah Bananas and it is an awesome experience. This one will be even better.

My last check before heading to the ballpark

Tickets loaded. Phone charged. Bag checked. Transportation figured out. Everyone knows which signing matters most.

Then check the official Banana Bowl Know Before You Go guide and your ticket emails once more for updates.

If you’re bringing a first-time fan, ask them one question before you leave: “What’s the one thing you really want to do today?” Build enough time around that answer. For one person, it’s watching Savannah or Texas win a championship. For another, it’s finally getting to say hello to the player they’ve been watching on their phone. Either way, it will be a complete blast.

See additional Savannah Bananas On SI content!

Savannah Bananas and Texas Tailgaters Survive Playoff Drama to Reach Banana Bowl

Longtime Savannah Bananas Fans Reveal What Banana Ball Must Never Lose

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