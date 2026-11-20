The Savannah Bananas have already proven that baseball players can be dancers, entertainers, social media celebrities, and occasionally something resembling circus performers.

But swimsuit models?

Well, stranger things have happened in Banana Ball.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit recently announced its 2027 Swim Search, inviting aspiring models from across the country to audition for an opportunity to appear in one of the most recognizable publications in the world.

And while there is absolutely no indication that anyone associated with the Savannah Bananas intends to apply, the announcement raises a rather entertaining question.

Could someone from the world of Banana Ball make the leap from the baseball diamond to the pages of SI Swimsuit?

From Banana Ball to the Swimsuit Issue?

Consider Jackson Olson.

The Savannah Bananas star has become one of the most recognizable faces in Banana Ball, building a substantial social media following through his baseball skills, dancing, humor, and willingness to entertain.

Olson is hardly the stereotypical professional baseball player. Then again, the Savannah Bananas are hardly a stereotypical baseball team.

His ability to connect with audiences beyond traditional baseball fans is precisely what makes the hypothetical crossover interesting.

Of course, nobody is suggesting Olson has submitted an application. There's no evidence that he's interested in modeling, either.

But imagining the possibilities is half the fun.

And Olson isn't the only Banana Ball personality whose entertainment skills extend well beyond the diamond.

The organization has built an entire sports entertainment phenomenon around players and performers who embrace the spotlight, interact with fans, and seem willing to try just about anything to put on a show.

Whether any of those talents translate into swimsuit modeling is another question entirely.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Has Embraced Athletes Before

The idea of a sports personality appearing in SI Swimsuit isn't particularly far-fetched.

Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne became one of the most recognizable college athletes in America through a combination of athletic achievement, social media popularity, and mainstream appeal.

She subsequently appeared in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, demonstrating how the boundaries between athletics, entertainment, and modeling have become increasingly fluid.

The publication has featured athletes from a variety of sports over the years.

And the 2027 Swim Search offers an opportunity for aspiring models who might never have considered themselves part of the traditional modeling industry.

Applicants don't even need professional representation.

They do, however, need to be at least 21 years old.

How the 2027 SI Swimsuit Search Works

According to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's October 8 announcement, the first open casting event took place November 16 at Spring Studios in New York City.

Callbacks were scheduled for November 17.

An additional casting event is planned for Los Angeles in early 2027.

Interested applicants must register online through the official SI Swimsuit talent network before attending.

And here's something that might appeal to a few Banana Ball personalities: applicants aren't required to wear swimsuits to the casting.

Instead, they're encouraged to arrive comfortable, confident, and camera-ready.

The SI Swimsuit editorial team expects to notify selected members of its 2027 rookie roster by March 31, 2027.

Banana Ball Has Already Rewritten the Rules of Sports Entertainment

What makes the potential crossover particularly entertaining is how successfully the Savannah Bananas have blurred the traditional lines between sports and show business.

Banana Ball isn't simply baseball with a few unusual rules.

It's an entertainment experience featuring choreographed dancing, trick plays, music, elaborate celebrations, and players whose personalities can become as important to the audience as their batting averages.

The players aren't merely athletes. They're performers.

And increasingly, some are recognizable personalities whose appeal extends far beyond the sport itself.

That's not entirely different from the direction sports media has taken in recent years, where athletes have become entertainers, influencers, entrepreneurs, and sometimes models.

Would that make a Banana Ball performer a natural fit for SI Swimsuit?

Not necessarily.

But it certainly makes for an interesting conversation.

So, Who Would Be Banana Ball's Best Candidate?

That's probably a question best left to the players and fans.

Jackson Olson would undoubtedly be part of the conversation because of his visibility and entertainment background.

But perhaps the most interesting candidate would be someone nobody expects.

After all, the Savannah Bananas have built their reputation on doing things differently, surprising audiences, and making the seemingly ridiculous look perfectly normal.

A Banana Ball personality appearing in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit would certainly qualify.

For now, it's nothing more than an entertaining hypothetical.

But with the 2027 SI Swimsuit Search officially underway, perhaps someone in the Banana Ball universe will decide that hitting baseballs, dancing on dugouts, and entertaining thousands of fans simply isn't enough.

There's always the runway.

See additional Savannah Bananas On SI content!

Savannah Bananas 2027 Schedule Reveal: International Games, Disney, Banana Ball 360 and a Nashville Championship

Banana Ball Star Jackson Olson Reveals His Nerves as He Faces His Biggest Stage Yet on Dancing with the Stars

What a Season Covering the Savannah Bananas Taught Me About Banana Ball