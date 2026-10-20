How to Become a Savannah Bananas Player - and Why October 28 and 30 Matter

Savannah Bananas pitcher Allan Saathoff says, “Being with the Savannah Bananas is one of the biggest blessings I could ever have.” Former Mariners Minor Leaguer Allan Saathoff Says He’d Turn Down MLB Shot for Savannah Bananas

At the same time, somewhere, someone is watching a Savannah Bananas video and thinking, “I could do that.”

Maybe they mean hitting the ball. Maybe they mean dancing. Hopefully, they’re not talking about attempting a backflip without ever having tried one.

But underneath that thought is a pretty good question.

How do you actually become a Savannah Bananas player?

There is an official place to start. Banana Ball accepts prospective-player applications, reviews submissions and invites selected applicants to workouts. Filling out the form does not guarantee a tryout or a roster spot. The organization says it contacts chosen applicants directly.

With the 2027 Player Draft scheduled for October 28 and the 2026 All-Star Game coming October 30, this is a good time to understand the process - and watch some of the people who could become your next favorite players.

How do you apply to play for the Savannah Bananas?

Start with the official Banana Ball prospective-player application.

The form asks about positions, batting and throwing preferences, college and professional experience, special talents and coaching or character references. It also strongly encourages a short video showing personality or a special talent, with space for additional videos.

Workouts are invitation-only. Selecting a workout preference on the application is not an invitation to attend.

This is a Banana Ball application, so think beyond one yellow jersey. The league includes the Savannah Bananas, Party Animals, Firefighters, Texas Tailgaters, Loco Beach Coconuts and Indianapolis Clowns. Applying does not promise placement with a particular team.

Can you play, and can you connect with people?

One application question gets right to the point:

“What will you do so that fans will remember and talk about you?”

That’s a different question from asking how hard you throw.

And after attending Banana Ball games around the country, I understand why it’s there.

I’ve watched the entertainment reach people well beyond the seats closest to the field. I’ve spent time around the drum corps and Princess Potassia. Those interactions stick with you because you feel involved.

Now imagine being responsible for creating that feeling while also doing your job as a player.

My advice to someone applying would be to take both parts seriously. Keep developing your baseball skills, and think about what you naturally bring to a crowd. Humor? Music? A talent nobody expects? An ability to make a shy kid feel comfortable?

You don’t have to invent a completely different person for the camera. I’d rather see someone show what makes them interesting than watch them imitate a player who already has the job.

That’s my advice, not an official selection formula. The organization makes those decisions.

What I would prepare before submitting an application

If I were helping a player put together a submission, I’d work through four things.

First, make the baseball information clear. Explain your experience accurately. Give someone reviewing the application a straightforward picture of what you play and where you’ve played.

Second, put some thought into the personality video. A person watching should get a sense of you. Give them something specific to remember.

Third, check every link. Open your videos while signed out of your account. A reviewer shouldn’t have to request access to see the thing you most want them to watch.

Fourth, contact your references first. Make sure they’re comfortable being listed and that their information is correct.

None of that guarantees an invitation. It does help you submit something complete and easy to review.

I’d also keep training while waiting. An application is a step you can take. It isn’t a reason to put everything else on hold.

When is the 2027 Banana Ball Player Draft?

The 2027 Banana Ball Player Draft is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at 7 p.m. Eastern - 4 p.m. Pacific.

The year can be confusing: the draft takes place this October, but it helps shape the teams for the 2027 season.

Banana Ball’s published timeline also includes fan voting and roster announcements before draft night:

Event Date Announced time Fan Franchise voting opens October 19, 2026 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT Fan Franchise voting closes October 22, 2026 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT Fan Franchise selections announced October 23, 2026 9 a.m.–6:30 p.m. ET Coach Franchise selections announced October 24–26, 2026 Follow official announcements Entertainment players announced October 27, 2026 Follow official announcements 2027 Player Draft October 28, 2026 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

For applicants, there’s an important distinction: submitting the prospective-player form is not confirmation that you’re eligible for this October’s draft. Don’t assume a last-minute submission puts your name into the selection process.

For fans, the days leading to the draft are worth following. They’ll help explain which decisions have already been made before draft night arrives.

The October 30 All-Star Game offers a look at what comes next

Two days after the draft, the Banana Ball All-Stars are scheduled to face the Future Stars at Historic Grayson Stadium in Savannah on Friday, October 30, 2026.

As previously reported on Savannah Bananas On SI, the announced format pairs established Banana Ball talent with a Future Stars roster featuring newer players representing their new teams for the first time.

That’s the part that interests me most.

A draft introduces a name. A game gives you a chance to start forming an opinion.

How does a newcomer handle the pace? What happens after a mistake? How comfortable does that player look with the crowd? Is there a moment when you catch yourself saying, “Okay, I need to keep an eye on that person”?

I’ll be watching for those things alongside the hits and catches.

The game also gives established players another opportunity to show why fans follow them. Put the two groups together and you have a useful bridge between this season and next.

What should fans know before going to the All-Star Game?

Here are the essentials:

Question Answer When is the game? Friday, October 30, 2026 Where is it? Historic Grayson Stadium in Savannah, Georgia Who is playing? Banana Ball All-Stars vs. Future Stars Is it an open tryout? No. It is an announced game featuring selected rosters. Where should I check ticket information? Start with Banana Ball’s official ticket channels. What about the start time, gates and streaming? Confirm those details in the event’s official instructions before making plans.

Use the official Banana Ball ticket page to reach ticket-account resources, the official marketplace and event information. Don’t treat a listing on an unrelated ticket site as confirmation of the game’s start time.

There’s another October deadline for fans

If this month’s announcements have you thinking about attending a game next year, remember that the 2027 ticket lottery closes October 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern - 8:59 p.m. Pacific. The official help center lists eligibility for residents of the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Keep the three processes straight:

Player application: For people seeking consideration to play Banana Ball.

Fan Franchise voting: For supporters participating in the announced player-selection process.

Ticket lottery: For fans seeking an opportunity to purchase game tickets.

One does not register you for the others.

The next player everyone talks about

I’m interested in the names we already know. Of course I am.

But I’m just as interested in the player we haven’t started talking about yet - the person working on an application, hoping for a workout invitation or preparing for a first appearance in front of this audience.

That’s what makes October’s calendar worth following.

On October 28, we learn more about the teams. On October 30, we get another chance to watch players begin making their case in front of fans.

And if you’re sitting there thinking you could be one of them, the official application is a place to start.

Just make sure the video link works.

See additional Savannah Bananas On SI content!

Savannah Bananas 2027 Schedule Reveal: International Games, Disney, Banana Ball 360 and a Nashville Championship

Banana Ball Announces Surprise 2026 All-Star Game at Historic Grayson Stadium

Former Mariners Minor Leaguer Allan Saathoff Says He’d Turn Down MLB Shot for Savannah Bananas