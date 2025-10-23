How To Watch the Banana Ball All-Star Games
The season just finished. The Party Animals won the first ever Banana Ball World Tour Championship. They defeated the Firefighters in Historic Grayson Stadium. That was an amazing moment to cap off the first Banana Ball playoffs.
Next season there will be an entire league. In fact, there will be two new teams added to the league! The Loco Beach Coconuts and The Indianapolis Clowns! The new teams will be so exciting to watch! Can't wait for that.
Even though the season has finished and we are all looking forward to next season, there are still two more Banana Ball games left! They are the all-star games. It will be so exciting to see the best players from the Savannah Bananas, Party Animals, Texas Tailgaters, and Firefighters all play together! Banana Ball's All Star games are unique. Instead of splitting into two teams and playing each other, they are going to all be on the same all-star team and take on two college baseball teams! First they will play Clemson's baseball team in at their baseball field on October 23 at 7 PM EST.
The next All-star game will be against Auburn's baseball team on October 25 at 7 PM EST. It is going to be so exciting to watch these games! It is always fun to watch all-star games but to add the wrinkle that they are playing against players that aren't super familiar with Banana Ball is such a fun idea. We are going to see if Clemson or Auburn players can pull of any trick plays!
How To Watch The Games
You can watch the games on the official Banana Ball Youtube Channel. The first game will be against Clemson at 7 PM EST on October 23. Click here to go to the livestream of the game! The second game will be against Auburn at 7 PM EST on October 25. Click here to go to the livestream of that game!
I will be discussing the games next week with my co-host Brandon on the Banana Breakdown Podcast! We will talk about the games and do another recap of another great season! Make sure to subscribe so you don't miss any of our player interviews over the off season! And if you want to hear us interview a Banana Ball player, check out our interview with Savannah Bananas player Reese Alexiades!