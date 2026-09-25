Meet Banana Ball’s Firefighters and Coconuts for Free Tomorrow at a Biloxi Dunkin’

Banana Ball’s two games in Biloxi are sold out, as usual, but fans have another opportunity to meet the players this weekend, and this one is free.

Yes, free.

Players from the Firefighters and Loco Beach Coconuts are scheduled to appear at Dunkin’, 919 Cedar Lake Road in Biloxi, on Saturday, September 26, from 9-11 a.m. Central. The event is open to the public.

Photos, autographs and giveaways

The morning event will give fans opportunities to take photos and get autographs. The announcement also advertises Banana Ball-themed doughnuts, along with complimentary merchandise, gift cards and other giveaways while supplies last.

Individual players have not been identified in the listing. Both teams are represented in the announcement, but fans should not assume a particular player - or either team’s entire roster - will attend.

No matter which players attend, it will be an absolute blast.

For families planning their weekend, the distinction is useful: This is a player appearance at Dunkin’, separate from the games at Keesler Federal Park. The coffee-shop event provides an opportunity for a photograph or autograph without making the ballpark the only destination.

Two sold-out nights at Keesler Federal Park

The Firefighters and Coconuts are scheduled to face each other at Keesler Federal Park on Friday, September 25, and Saturday, September 26, with both games beginning at 7 p.m. Central. Banana Ball’s official schedule lists both dates as sold out.

Fans watching from home also have an option: Banana Ball’s official schedule lists LBC YouTube, the Coconuts’ channel, as the viewing destination for both games.

Believe it or not, the games on YouTube are a solid watch.

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