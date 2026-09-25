Meet Savannah Bananas and Texas Tailgaters Players at an Arlington Dunkin’ Tomorrow

Players from both the Savannah Bananas and Texas Tailgaters will be signing autographs, taking selfies and serving orders at Dunkin’ in Arlington on Saturday, September 26, from 9 to 11 a.m.

For fans heading to the teams’ three-game stop at Globe Life Field, it’s another opportunity to meet players during the weekend. The appearance takes place at 4935 S. Cooper St., Arlington, TX 76017, according to event details supplied by Dunkin’ representatives.

There’s also a coffee giveaway worth planning for: The first 250 qualifying guests beginning at 9 a.m. can receive Free Coffee for 100 Days. That offer comes with eligibility requirements and a promotion code that must be redeemed the day it is awarded.

Arlington meet and greet: The details

Date Saturday, September 26, 2026 Time 9–11 a.m., local Arlington time Location Dunkin’, 4935 S. Cooper St., Arlington, TX 76017 Teams represented Savannah Bananas and Texas Tailgaters Planned activities Autographs, selfies, fan interaction and players serving orders Coffee giveaway First 250 qualifying guests beginning at 9 a.m., subject to official rules

What can fans do with the players?

Dunkin’ says players will work behind the counter, serve orders and spend time with fans for photos and autographs.

If you’ve been watching the Bananas or Tailgaters from the stands - or following their clips on your phone - this is a chance to say hello in person. Have your camera ready, and consider bringing an item you’d like signed.

If anything is obvious about Banana Ball players, it is that they love interacting with fans. You really should take advantage of this opportunity, as it is one you will thoroughly enjoy.

The announcement does not name the players who will attend or specify autograph limits. If meeting a particular player is the reason for your trip, confirm their participation before heading out. The two-hour event window also shouldn’t be taken as a guarantee that every guest will meet every player.

How does Free Coffee for 100 Days work?

The giveaway begins at 9 a.m. on September 26 and is limited to the first 250 qualifying guests, while supplies last.

According to the promotional terms:

No purchase is necessary.

Participants must be 18 or older, live in the Dallas–Fort Worth area of Texas and be Dunkin’ Rewards members.

Recipients receive a promotion code that must be entered into the Dunkin’ Rewards app on September 26 - the day it is awarded.

After code entry, a free medium hot or iced coffee offer will appear in the app for 100 consecutive days.

Cold Brew, Nitro Cold Brew and espresso beverages are excluded.

Additional terms may apply. Ask a store associate for the official rules, including any redemption restrictions.

If you’re hoping to receive the offer, have your Dunkin’ Rewards account ready and allow time to arrive before 9 a.m. An early arrival does not guarantee a prize; eligibility and your place among the qualifying guests still matter.

Going to Banana Ball at Globe Life Field?

The Savannah Bananas and Texas Tailgaters are scheduled to play three games at Globe Life Field on Friday, September 25; Saturday, September 26; and Sunday, September 27. The Dunkin’ meet and greet is Saturday morning at the Cooper Street restaurant, not at the ballpark. That is an important note.

Dunkin’ also says its Dunkin’ Cruiser will be stationed outside Globe Life Field ahead of each game, offering beverage samples, $5 promotional gift cards and giveaways.

Globe Life Field lists doors at 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The media alert does not provide the Cruiser’s operating hours or exact location outside the stadium. Check your game ticket and the venue’s event information when planning your arrival.

A few things to check before leaving

For the restaurant appearance, confirm any registration requirements, purchase requirements for activities and limits on photos or signed items; those details were not specified in the announcement. The no-purchase-necessary provision expressly applies to the coffee promotion.

For the game, check your ticket’s date and time and review the stadium’s current bag and permitted-item policies before carrying an autograph item with you.

And if you receive a coffee promotion code Saturday morning, redeem it that day. Waiting until Sunday means missing its stated deadline.

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