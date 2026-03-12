The Savannah Bananas will travel to the University of Oregon this Summer
On Wednesday, Savannah Bananas fans received word via email regarding an open ticket lottery for two of the team's exhibition games, set to take place at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, taking place in the summer. The team will be taking on the Party Animals on June 27 and 28.
The two squads will be playing at the home - and on the same field as - a perennial powerhouse in college football, the University of Oregon Ducks. (The Quack Attack went 13-2 and finished fourth in the final polling in 2025-26.)
Because of the stadium's football-first architecture, the configuration of the field at Autzen will be oblong and asymmetrical. Home plate is projected to be situated at the southwest corner of the stadium, making for quite a short outfield in left and a much longer outfield in right. This is reminiscent of the shape of ballparks during the grandest era of the game, like New York's famed Polo Grounds.
Banana Ball... coming to a city near you
Based in Savannah, Georgia, the Bananas have been playing since 2016. In the years that have followed, the franchise has grown and evolved. It has established itself as a mix of both sport and spectacle. Their rare combination of entertainment and athleticism has made them one of the hottest tickets in any town they travel to.
This year alone, the Banana Ball Championship League is expected to hit 75 stadiums in 45 states and play in front of 3.2 million fans from all backgrounds and children of all ages.
The team next travels to New Orleans this weekend to take on the Party Animals in a two-game set at the Caesar's Superdome. First pitch for both nights is yet to be announced on the Bananas' official website.