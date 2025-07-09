Savannah Bananas Schedule: July 10-12 in Savannah Georgia
There’s no better place to watch Banana Ball than where it all began: Historic Grayson Stadium in Savannah. With nearly a century of history, this ballpark has baseball in its soul and now has new found energy thanks to Banana Ball. The stadium got a pretty big renovation last year and can now fit nearly 5,000 fans and has even more renovations planned for the future.
It's a sellout crowd for their home games on July 10th, 11th, and 12th but fans can still purchase tickets on third-party sites. The Bananas are playing "The Visitors" during this three-game stretch. The Visitors are basically the "farm team" for the Banana Ball league and will play both the Bananas and "Party Animals."
Savannah Bananas July 10th, 11th, 12th Game Info
Dates: Thursday July 10th, Friday July 11th, Saturday July 12th:
Opponent: The Visitors
Location: Savannah, Georgia
Stadium: Historic Grayson Stadium
Capacity: Around 5,000 seats
Tickets: SOLD OUT. Available for $200-$383 on third party sites.
Food and Drinks at Savannah Bananas Games
Food and drinks are part of the entry fee, so fans essentially have an "all you can eat" experience when the Bananas are playing in their home stadium. Here's what the Bananas say about their food and beverage "experience" on gameday:
Food and beverage are included with price of admission. WOAH! That means all the hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, sodas, water, chips, and cookies you can legitimately stand. Alcoholic beverages and other food items are available for purchase, if you want.- Savannah Bananas
Also be sure to check out our Specialty Items like a Slippery Banana alcoholic beverage or some Garbage Can Nachos. Only found at Historic Grayson Stadium!!
Two signature items every fan should try are the Banana Dogs (banana in a hot dog bun topped with whipped cream and strawberries) and a "Slippery Bananas" which is the stadium’s popular frozen drink.
Heading to your first Savannah Bananas game? Let us know how much you and your family had, it's boudn to me an unforgettable experience.
More Savannah Bananas News
Savannah Bananas Owner Jesse Cole Appears on 60 Minutes