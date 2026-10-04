Sports Apparel Brand Ellesse Moves Back to America

Ellesse has a long and rich history with tennis, and it is bringing that heritage back to America for a relaunch this year and next. The sportswear brand had a peak with the sport back in the 1970s and 80s, but there seems to be a renewed vigor thanks to a new licensing partnership with The Iconic Brand Corporation (TIBC).

New Headquarters in Texas

One of the biggest pieces of news coming out of Ellesse’s American re-launch is a new headquarters established in Dallas, Texas. The brand will establish its new operations base at the city’s iconic business center, The Gild. The new space is expected to open sometime next year.

As part of its physical expansion into the American market, Ellesse is also planning to open four dedicated flagship stores. The first marquee store will naturally be located in the Dallas area near the new headquarters, and it is anticipated to open by late 2027. For now, customers can buy from its custom US tennis collections on a new dedicated American online store.

Ellesse’s History with Tennis

Ellesse has had a tight relationship with tennis for over 50 years. The brand’s logo even features the shape of a tennis ball as well as the tips of a pair of skis. Although the Italian company was launched in 1959 by Leonardo Servadio (whose initials inspired the brand name), it was in the 1970s and 80s that Ellesse became so strongly associated with the sport.

Back then, tennis legends like Chris Evert and Boris Becker wore Ellesse’s polos and shorts on the court. The Italian brand wants to recapture some of that fervor with their American relaunch, and it signed players like Olympic silver medalist Donna Vekić and rising Italian star Francesco Passaro this January as new global ambassadors.

Just this year, Ellesse has also served as the Cincinnati Open’s newest apparel partner, and they have an upcoming apparel sponsorship with the WTA Charleston Open in 2027.

The Comeback of Tennis in America

Ellesse’s American relaunch is not surprising given the rising popularity of tennis among Americans. A record-breaking 27.3 million Americans played tennis in 2025, and 14.5 million of those participants played 10 or more times throughout the year. This marks an overall growth rate of 54% since 2019, leading several experts to associate the jump with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The men’s singles and women’s singles field in American tennis is also looking the strongest it has been in quite a long time. Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe, alongside rising stars like Brandon Nakashima, lead the front on the ATP Tour. On the WTA side, players like Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula are making some of the biggest splashes since the long reign of the Williams sisters ended.

The Rise of Tennis Apparel Brands

Ellesse’s expansion can also be linked to the continued rise of tennis apparel. The global market is currently valued at approximately $5.8 billion, and it shows no sign of slowing as consumers focus on both on-court performance wear and everyday athleisure featured in tennis collections.

Global tennis participation has surged past 106 million players, and the demographics are rapidly shifting as well. More women, younger players, and often-ignored ethnic and racial groups are all playing more tennis and purchasing more tennis apparel. Consumers are seeking clothing items that can look stylish, stretch well, and have moisture-wicking properties.

The rise of tennis equipment and apparel has also turned major tennis tournaments into content engines for influencers and marketing campaigns. Ellesse’s relaunch will undoubtedly be exciting for many American tennis fans, but it is just one piece of a major trend in the sport as well as the businesses that thrive off and support it.