Taylor Fritz Explains How He Keeps Beating Alexander Zverev
Death, taxes, and Taylor Fritz defeating Alexander Zverev. Before this year, the two rivals had a pretty evenly balanced head-to-head record. Zverev took their first meeting of 2024 in Rome, but Fritz has now rattled off four consecutive wins.
Earlier today, Fritz defeated Zverev in a thrilling three-set match in the semifinals of the 2024 ATP Finals: 6-3, 3-6, 7-6. It is difficult to beat any tennis player four straight times, much less the World No. 2.
When asked if he last few victories against Zverev played a role today, Fritz played it cool as always. However, he did speak to the importance of confidence and serving at a high level when playing Zverev.
"Ah, I mean maybe a little bit. But I'd say more just the way I've been playing. I have just a lot of belief in myself. I've been serving well, so when I'm at those moments, I'm down love-40, down break-point, I believe I can come up with a first serve. I can get some free points," said Fritz.
Fritz and Zverev have two of the best serves on tour. It was on full display during today's match, with Fritz taking the slight edge. The World No. 5 made 73% of his first serves and 83% of his second serves. Fritz won 73/104 serve points to Zverev's 66/90.
Zverev's incredible season comes to an end in Turin, Italy. He finished the year with a record of 69-20 with two singles titles. Perhaps most importantly, he finally climbed back to the World No. 2 spot for the first time in over two years.
The only critique against Zverev's game at this point in his career has been the inability to win the most important matches. Tennis icon Roger Feder said Zverev plays too passively to win a Grand Slam.
Meanwhile, the best year of Fritz's career has one more match left. He faces the winner of Jannik Sinner and Casper Ruud in the finals of the ATP Finals on Sunday, November 17. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.