How BOSS is Taking Over Tennis on a Global Scale

With the latest announcement that BOSS will be the official lifestyle outfitter at the 2027 Australian Open, the Italian brand continues to expand its presence in professional tennis, signaling a broader strategic push into global sport through targeted sponsorships and event partnerships.

The brand has increasingly aligned itself with the ATP calendar, most visibly through its sponsorship of the Boss Open. Held annually on grass courts in Stuttgart, Germany, the tournament has become a major platform for BOSS to integrate its branding directly into the sport’s environment, from on-court apparel to hospitality and fan experience.

Alongside tournament partnerships, BOSS has invested in athlete endorsements, most notably with Matteo Berrettini. The Italian player, a former Wimbledon finalist, has served as a key figure in the brand’s tennis strategy, appearing in campaigns and competing in BOSS-designed performance apparel. Berrettini joins Taylor Fritz, whose upside-down BOSS headband at the US Open sparked a major marketing moment for the brand, as the only two ATP tennis stars sponsored by the brand.

BOSS' increasing investment in tennis comes as luxury brands continue to look to sports with global reach to expand their brand presence. Tennis, with its international audience and individual athlete focus, offers more opportunities for long-term brand alignment compared to team sports like soccer and basketball.

Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI spoke with James Foster, SVP Brand Communication and Global Marketing of Hugo Boss, to learn more about the brand's partnership with Matteo Berrettini.

Why tennis? What does the sport give BOSS that other partnerships don’t?

Tennis is a sport that uniquely combines precision, discipline, and elegance, values that are deeply ingrained in the BOSS brand. It’s a game of strategy and finesse, where individuality shines through, much like in fashion. Tennis also offers a global stage, connecting with diverse audiences who appreciate both performance and style. This partnership allows us to celebrate the intersection of sport and sophistication, creating a narrative that is both aspirational and relatable.

What made Matteo Berrettini the right fit for BOSS?

Matteo Berrettini embodies everything that BOSS stands for: confidence, elegance, and a relentless drive for excellence. His journey from a promising young talent to a global tennis star mirrors the BOSS ethos of striving for greatness while staying true to oneself. Matteo’s charisma, both on and off the court, resonates with our values.

He’s not just a sportsman but a role model who inspires people to be their own BOSS. This is evident not only in his victories but also in the challenges he faces as an athlete and the determination he demonstrates to overcome them.

What does BOSS' partnership with tennis say about the future of luxury fashion in sports?

First, it’s important to clarify that BOSS is not a luxury brand but a premium brand. This distinction is key because our focus is on offering exceptional quality and style that is accessible and relevant to a modern, global audience. This partnership reflects the growing convergence of premium fashion and sports. Today’s consumers are seeking brands that seamlessly align with their lifestyles, where the boundaries between performance, leisure, and elegance are increasingly blurred.

How does aligning with a tennis player like Berrettini reshape or modernize the brand’s identity?

Partnering with Matteo Berrettini marks an exciting evolution for BOSS. It signals our commitment to embracing a younger, more dynamic audience while staying true to our heritage of sophistication and craftsmanship. Matteo’s authenticity and modern approach to life resonate with a new generation of consumers who value individuality and self-expression.

This collaboration allows us to tell a fresh, contemporary story about the brand, one that celebrates ambition, versatility, and the pursuit of excellence. It’s a bold step forward that reinforces BOSS as a brand that’s always in motion, always evolving.

Tennis has a strong following in Europe, but it’s growing in the US and Asia. How important is Berrettini’s global appeal in shaping BOSS' international market presence?

Matteo’s global appeal is at the heart of our partnership. While he’s a celebrated athlete in Europe, his debut as a BOSS Global Ambassador at the Australian Open in 2022 marked the beginning of his rise as a star in key markets like the US and Asia, where tennis is experiencing remarkable growth. Matteo’s ability to connect with fans across cultures amplifies the BOSS brand on a truly international scale. Matteo embodies the essence of a modern, global citizen: equally at ease on a tennis court in New York or at a fashion event in Milan.

This global relevance is also reflected in the growing influence of women’s tennis stars like Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff, or our brand ambassador, Ella Seidel, who are captivating audiences worldwide with their unique styles and inspiring stories. This universality perfectly reflects our ambition to establish BOSS as a global lifestyle brand.