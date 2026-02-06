BOSS Plans Tennis Takeover at 2026 Dallas Open

The American Swing is quickly approaching, and tennis fans were treated to exciting news on Friday morning. BOSS announced that it would return as the official apparel partner of the Nexo Dallas Open for the second consecutive year.

Alongside play, the brand will be serving up a range of styles with the BOSS x Dallas Open collection, including shirts, sweatshirts, and hats featuring the official Dallas Open logo, while outfitting the tournament’s ball kids in BOSS x Nexo Dallas Open product on court.

Taylor Fritz for BOSS. | BOSS

At the center of the partnership is BOSS ambassador and ATP World No. 7 Taylor Fritz. The American men's tennis star will continue to compete while dressed in BOSS.

Meanwhile, fans will have the opportunity to shop for select styles inspired by his on-court looks, including the now-iconic BOSS headband: playfully nodding to the moment Fritz accidentally wore his upside-down during his match at the 2025 U.S. Open.

Taylor Fritz wears BOSS at the 2025 U.S. Open. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

BOSS will bring the excitement directly to fans in the stands, by hosting a special in-stadium sweepstakes during one of Fritz's matches throughout the tournament.

Select fans will receive a complimentary BOSS headband upon entry and be encouraged to wear it during the match, with one lucky participant randomly selected on the jumbotron for a seat upgrade, bringing them closer to the action.

An immersive BOSS pop-up store located within the Ford Center will offer an elevated retail experience, featuring the latest BOSS collections alongside the BOSS x Dallas Open Capsule.

Designed to engage fans at every touchpoint, the in-stadium presence transforms the tournament into a true brand moment. BOSS will also once again outfit all ball kids and tournament staff, ensuring a consistent and elevated visual identity throughout the event.

Beyond the court, BOSS continues to engage the Dallas community by taking over the restaurant Monarch Stag for the duration of the tournament.

Reimagined as "BOSS Club," the venue will serve as a social hub for players, media, and guests, blending refined hospitality with the brand's confident aesthetic.

The BOSS x Nexo Dallas Open capsule will be available on-site at the Ford Center at The Star beginning February 7th, 2026, featuring tees, hoodies, accessories, and more. Prices range from $50 to $228.

The tournament will take place February 7–15, at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

