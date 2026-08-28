John Isner Reflects on 15 Years of the Winston-Salem Open

As the Winston-Salem Open nears its conclusion, two-time winner Isner has arrived to watch the last remaining players and support the tournament. Isner was raised in the Triad area (Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point). According to him, the area is a sanctuary of tennis history. This year’s tournament has proven yet again that it is a suitable place for the sport’s best competitors, including Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and others.

The History of the Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open, which was established in 2011, draws some of the best players in the world. The tournament is held at Wake Forest University in North Carolina. Seeing as it takes place the week before the US Open, the tournament attracts many players looking for top-level competition ahead of the year’s last major.

Isner, who won the Winston-Salem Open’s inaugural year, spoke exclusively with Serve on Sports Illustrated on the history of the tournament and what it means for the players and fans alike.

“When you get an ATP-level event like this in the Triad area, I always like how passionate this community is for tennis,” Isner said. “And to see them support this tournament so well over the course of 15 years has been amazing.”

What Makes Winston-Salem So Special

When asked about what makes the Winston-Salem Open so special, Isner reminisced about his playing days, elucidating the event’s unique location, timing, and stock of world-class tennis players.

“This year especially, the field has been absolutely awesome. The night matches are electric, sold out. The players really, really like it here. And for me, it was so special to be able to play a tournament quite literally at home. I think that's one of the main reasons why I played so well here, winning this tournament twice. I think that's pretty cool.”

The only two-time Winston-Salem Open singles champion is John Isner, who won the first two editions of the tournament in 2011 and 2012! pic.twitter.com/ZAB26ijXNX — Winston-Salem Open (@WSOpen) March 3, 2025

Isner as Winston-Salem Champion

Not only was Isner the first player to win this event, but he was the first and only player to successfully defend his title as champion (2011 and 2012). Isner states that the tournament offers an “easy and chill” vibe that other tournaments just don’t have. He also claims that it is one of the best venues for players looking to prepare mentally and physically before the US Open.

“You cannot replicate the stress and the anxiety that you're going to feel on a match court. So coming here and being able to play well and get a lot of wins and a lot of matches will suit these players very well.”

Isner also said that the Winston-Salem Open is a “tailor-made tournament” for players, such as Arthur Fery, who are trying to record wins and improve ranking.

A Note from Director Jeff Ryan

Serve on Sports Illustrated also sat down with tournament Director Jeff Ryan, who has been at the helm of many of the tournament’s upgrades in recent years, including a string recycling program and state-of-the-art gymnasium.

“You know, I think when I came here, the perception is that it's a challenge being in the week before the US Open. I see it as a great opportunity to host a bunch of people that want to be here and provide jobs before the US Open so they can get ready for a very important event, specifically for American tennis.”

Credit: Winston Salem Open

At just 15 years old, the Winston-Salem Open is one of the youngest ATP events in the world, but Jeff Ryan says he wants to “make sure that this event is sustained for the long term.” Likewise, the event features on the smallest tournament grounds, which allows fans to get up close and personal with their favorite players. When asked what his top priority as tournament director was, Ryan stated: “I'm going to continue to provide for the community, and hope that they keep buying my $11 tickets.”

The Winston-Salem Open’s quarterfinals take place today, and the final will be on Saturday, August 29.