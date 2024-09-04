Taylor Fritz & Morgan Riddle Talk Travel, Heineken, & The US Open
Last month, Heineken, the leader in zero-alcohol beer, announced it would be transforming its category-leading Heineken 0.0 in a nod to a 0-0 tennis score, celebrating moderation at one of tennis' most iconic tournaments, the US Open.
Aptly titled "L0VE.L0VE", Heineken will turn Heineken 0.0 into a visual badge for a limited run, representing its love for both moderation and racket sports. This comes not just as an homage to a 0 score in tennis, which is referred to as a "love", but a metaphor for the growing appeal for non-alcoholic beer – because with a 0.0 start, anything is possible.
Additionally, Heineken has partnered with the well-known tennis couple Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle to celebrate the new campaign. As part of the exciting announcement, Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI spoke with Fritz and Riddle about the campaign, tennis, and travel.
What made this partnership with Heineken feel like the right fit?
Taylor: The US Open is everything, so it's been really special for us to support Heineken L0VE.L0VE, which is showing up in a unique way, putting moderation center stage at such an important moment for tennis like the Open.
Morgan: We both love the versatility of Heineken 0.0; whether we're in travel mode or when training/competing, it consistently provides all the flavor we're looking for without the alcohol.
How much fun was the photo shoot? It looks really genuine!
Taylor: It's always great to partner with a brand that aligns with our lifestyle, like Heineken. We're both comfortable in a tennis setting, so incorporating Heineken L0VE.L0VE on the court felt super natural and fun. Plus, we got to play a little tennis too!
How are the vibes in New York City so far?
Taylor: We're both feeling great and excited for what the tournament will bring. New York is always such an exciting place for us to be, with all of the opportunities that arise when we're here. From the US Open, to Fashion Week for Morgan, we're just trying to take in as much as we can while staying on top of our game and spending time with one another.
What's been each of your favorite tournaments so far this season?
Taylor: It's hard to pick a better tournament than the US Open. Growing up in a huge tennis family, it was clear from an early age there really is no greater tennis moment in the US than the Open. It's been a long time since an American won the US Open so I just want to keep improving and keep giving myself a chance!
Morgan: While the US Open holds a special place for me because I love the city and Taylor is American, Wimbledon stands out as my favorite. There's something uniquely special about Wimbledon—the tradition, the fashion, and the atmosphere make it an unforgettable experience every year.
How do y'all balance work and travel with a healthy relationship?
Taylor: It's not easy with all the traveling we do, but we love being on the road and exploring new cities. We always find time for each other, whether it's just winding down together with a Heineken 0.0 during our downtime. It's those small moments that help us stay connected.