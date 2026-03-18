Tommy Paul Talks Yellowfin, Favorite Fishing Spots, and ATP Tour

Tommy Paul's love of fishing and South Florida is well-documented. It is only right that the American tennis star partner with Yellowfin ahead of the 2026 Miami Open.

Paul will carry the Yellowfin logo on his racket bag during the tournament, and after the matches, he will spend his downtime on the water, fishing aboard a Yellowfin 36 Offshore built to match his lifestyle. Paul's dream boat gives him a platform to get out and pursue his other passion—offshore sport fishing.

The Yellowfin 36 Offshore's design naturally fits Paul's approach. It has a spacious open deck for a variety of fishing applications, intelligent features that enhance performance, and a style that's unmistakable: clean, functional, and built to perform.

"Tommy Paul embodies everything we value in a partner: relentless drive, commitment to excellence, winning attitude, and a genuine love for adventures on the water," says Thomas Wieners, CEO of Yellowfin. "Our boats exist for people who demand the best in whatever they pursue. Tommy lives that ethos, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Yellowfin family."

Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI spoke with Paul about his Yellowfin partnership, favorite fishing spots, and 2026 ATP season.

How long have you been a fan of Yellowfin Yachts?

I've been a fan for a while now. Being around the water and around boats has always been a big part of my life, so I've always appreciated brands that really stand for quality and performance. Yellowfin is definitely one of those.

Tommy Paul for Yellowfin. | Yellowfin

Do you have your eye on any boats in particular that you really want?

The Yellowfin 36 has always been my dream boat – being able to get it this past week has meant so much to me.

How important is fishing to your work/life balance?

It's huge for me. Tennis is intense, and the schedule can be nonstop, so being able to get out on the water, slow things down, and clear my head is really important. Fishing is one of the best ways for me to reset.

Tommy Paul for Yellowfin. | Yellowfin

Without giving away any secrets, do you have a favorite fishing spot?

I've got a couple of spots I like, but I should probably keep those to myself. Half the fun is finding a good spot and having a little peace and quiet out there.

If you won a Grand Slam, what kind of fishing experience would you treat yourself to?

I'd celebrate with driving my Yellowfin to the Bahamas and fish the Abacos for a week.

Tommy Paul for Yellowfin. | Yellowfin

Would Paige rather watch you fish or play tennis?

You will have to ask her, but she is definitely excited about the recent boat upgrade!

Speaking of tennis, how do you grade your season so far?

I think it's been solid. There's always stuff to build on and things I want to improve, but I feel like I've been moving in the right direction. I'm staying focused on always getting better and putting myself in the best possible positions to go far at the big events.

Tommy Paul partners with Yellowfin. | Yellowfin

Last year, you had several freak injuries (and a stomach bug). How do you feel now?

I feel great right now. Last year had some frustrating moments for sure, but that's part of the sport sometimes. Right now, I feel healthy, I feel strong, and I'm just happy to be out there competing and feeling like myself again.

Last question: Which swing of the ATP season is your personal favorite?

I've always loved the U.S. swing. Playing at home, having that energy from the crowd, and competing in some of the biggest tournaments in the States is hard to beat.