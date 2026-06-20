5 Americans Win Grass Court Semifinals on Saturday

Grass court season is in full swing, and there have already been plenty of surprising upsets. The surface always lends itself to some quirky outcomes, but there is a growing sample size showing American men and women excelling in this year's grass court season.

Several household names among American tennis fans picked up big victories across Europe on Saturday. Below is a quick breakdown of everything you must know before tomorrow's championship matches.

Taylor Fritz

The fifth-seeded Taylor Fritz beat one-seed Alexander Zverev in a hard-fought, three-setter: 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-5. After losing to compatriot Ben Shelton in the Stuttgart final, Fritz avenged his loss in Halle and expanded his winning streak over Zverev to seven consecutive matches.

"If I'm playing well on grass, I think the strength of field doesn't matter as much," Fritz said after the match. Fritz will face fellow American Frances Tiafoe in the Halle Open championship match tomorrow.

Frances Tiafoe

The unseeded Frances Tiafoe defeated Daniel Altmaier in straight sets: 6-1, 6-3. This comes one day after Tiafoe's comeback victory over the second-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime. While just one match away from his first title since the 2023 Stuttgart Open, Tiafoe must take down a red-hot Fritz.

Tommy Paul

The eighth-seeded Tommy Paul defeated the unseeded Ugo Humbert in straight sets: 6-3, 6-3. Paul is just one win away from reclaiming his Queen's Club title. He could have faced compatriot Brandon Nakashima in tomorrow's final, but Francisco Cerundolo defeated the American on the other side of the draw.

Jessica Pegula

Arguably, the biggest match of the day was the third-seeded Jessica Pegula toppling the top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in three sets: 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-0. It was a clash of styles between the fiery and powerful Sabalenka versus the measured, counter-puncher Pegula.

"She came out and ripped a bunch of winners, and I told myself, 'I guess I wanted to win in the hard way anyway," Pegula joked after the match. Pegula will face the eighth-seeded Linda Noskova in tomorrow's championship match.

Emma Navarro

The third-seeded Emma Navarro defeated unseeded Viktorija Golubic 7-6(5), 6-2. Don't look now, but Navarro is in her second final of 2026. Not bad, given the fact that she missed extensive time due to health issues. Navarro will face the fourth-seeded Marie Bouzková in the Nottingham Open final tomorrow.

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