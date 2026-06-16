Jannik Sinner's Wimbledon Preparation Raises Questions

The last time tennis fans saw Jannik Sinner in competition was during his second-round loss at Roland Garros. Sinner dropped three straight sets as he metaphorically melted under the sun in Paris. That led to the ATP World No. 1 undergoing extensive medical tests in Italy.

Thankfully, doctors gave Sinner a clean bill of health, and he is back on the practice court. However, the four-time Grand Slam champion is taking an unusual approach in preparation for his title defense at Wimbledon. Below is what fans must know.

Jannik Sinner's Hard Court Training Before Grass

Después de ver a Sinner ayer entrenando en pista dura, muchos se preguntaban:



¿Por qué entrena en dura y no en hierba?



Esto es algo que popularizó Djokovic, que apenas jugó torneos previos a su participación en Wimbledon, entrenando también en pista dura.



Se hace por un motivo… https://t.co/EpS898ilxQ — José Morón (@jmgmoron) June 16, 2026

After a rough ending to his clay court campaign, many fans expected Sinner to hit the ground running on grass. Instead, the Italian superstar has been working out on hard courts in Monaco. Tennis reporter José Morón explained Sinner's training strategy.

Switching from clay to grass is too jarring on the body. Playing a few days on a hard court can help ease the transition between surfaces. According to Morón, Novak Djokovic popularized the approach of practicing on hard courts and playing few (if any) warm-up tournaments before Wimbledon.

Jannik Sinner's Exhibition Over Warm-Up Tournament

Grass court season continues to shrink in duration and importance. Some of the top players have opted to skip warm-up tournaments entirely and just play Wimbledon. That is not far from what Sinner is doing this year.

Except Sinner is playing in the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at The Hurlingham Club. The exhibition runs from June 23-27, and features other men's tennis stars such as Flavio Cobolli, Luciano Darderi, Karen Khachanov, Cameron Norrie, Casper Ruud, and Learner Tien.

Sinner's Wimbledon Title Defense

Jannik Sinner is a Wimbledon champion 🇮🇹



The world No.1 defeats Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to win the 2025 Gentlemen's Singles Trophy 🏆#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/UMnwV4Fw78 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2025

Last year, Sinner avenged his loss to Carlos Alcaraz at Roland Garros with a stunning victory at Wimbledon. It was Sinner's fourth Grand Slam title, and only Major victory of the 2025 ATP season.

Sinner missed an opportunity in Paris to pick up another Major with Alcaraz injured. Now, he gets one more chance in London. Alcaraz just reached a major milestone in his right wrist injury recovery, and is expected to return for the North American hard court swing.

Sinner does not have to worry about anyone catching him in the ATP Rankings. He is the World No. 1 with a singles record of 37-3 with five titles. The 2026 Wimbledon Championships runs from June 29 through July 12. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.