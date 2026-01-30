5 Quotes From Novak Djokovic After Australian Open Semifinal Win

Novak Djokovic delivered a vintage performance against Jannik Sinner in the 2026 Australian Open semifinal. The thrilling five-set match did not end until the early hours of the morning, but it served as a reminder of why Djokovic is the greatest player of all time.

As always, Sinner was gracious in defeat and offered illuminating answers during his post-match press conference. Meanwhile, held his press conference in a tiny room under Rod Laver Arena and did not disappoint.

Journalists filled the room and were treated to some fiery remarks from the 24-time Grand Slam champion. Below are the five biggest quotes from Djokovic after defeating Sinner.

"Finest in the last couple years."

In reference to John McEnroe's comments that it was Djokovic's finest match ever, a reporter asked Djokovic where he ranked the match. "To be honest, I wouldn't dare to call it ever finest ever, but definitely the finest in the last couple years," said Djokovic.

"Under the circumstances and semis against Sinner, who has been playing best tennis of his life in the last couple years, particularly here, two-time defending champion doesn't get better than this. Honestly, when I started my preparations for the new season and kind of set the goals and it's no secret that Grand Slams are where I want to play my best tennis.

It becomes, I guess, more difficult for me to like motivate myself. And I ask myself questions, 'Okay, what is it that I'm looking for from myself?' And I was imagining really playing against Jannik and Carlos [Alcaraz] at the final stages of Grand Slams this year and battling it out and really giving it all that I have. So very fortunate to already get it in the first slam of the year. So yeah, big win, very proud, very happy, very relieved as well because it was physically very demanding and grueling."

"I cannot make any predictions right now."

One reporter asked Djokovic how he planned to prepare for Sunday's final against Alcaraz. "I don't know," Djokovic said. "Let's see. It's almost 3:00 a.m. I cannot make any predictions right now. Definitely not going to train tomorrow. Just going to use every hour I possibly can to recover and hopefully get out on the finals day feeling somewhat refreshed."

"One of the best performances of the last decade or so."

Another reporter wanted Djokovic to specify how he rated this performance, and Djokovic offered a little more clarity. "Well, I think I answered that at the beginning. I rate it as the best performance of the last couple of years, but you know, I mean, for sure one of the best performances in the last decade or so."

"I never stopped doubting."

A reporter asked Djokovic how he was able to improve his performance from his match against Lorenzo Musetti two days ago to defeating Sinner. Djokovic prefaced his answer, "Well, I never stopped doubting. I've never stopped believing in myself."

"There's a lot of people that doubt me and I see there's a lot of experts all of a sudden that wanted to retire me or have retired me many times the last couple of years. But I want to thank them all because they gave me strength. They gave me motivation to prove them wrong, which I have tonight. And for me, it's not a surprise to be honest. I know what I'm capable of."

Djokovic went on to acknowledge that he got "lucky" when Musetti was forced to retire during their match, but he pulled from previous experiences where he battled through not playing at his best level.

"History is on the line."

Djokovic has a chance to become the oldest champion at the Australian Open and was asked, "How do you assess that in terms of great important Major?"

"Well, there's always... when for me, I think also also obviously for Carlos, because of his age and and everything that he has he was able to achieve so far, history is on the line for both of us every time we play. I mean, the finals of a Grand Slam, you know, there's a lot at stake, but it's no different from any big match that I play. You know, my preparations."

The 2026 Australian Open concludes for the women on Saturday, January 31, and the men on Sunday, February 1. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

