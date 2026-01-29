Emma Raducanu Fires Her Coach - Who Will She Hire Next?

On Thursday morning, Emma Raducanu announced that she had fired coach Francisco Roig. Raducanu shared the news on social media with a heartfelt message on her Instagram story.

"Francis, thank you for our time together," Raducanu wrote on Instagram. "You have been more than a coach to me and I will cherish the many good times we spent together on and off the court. While we have come to the conclusion together that we ought not to move forward, please know that I am very grateful for all you have taught me and fond of our time shared."

Emma Raducanu's statement on parting ways with Francisco Roig. | @emmaraducanu on Instagram

Raducanu hired Roig in August 2025 and went 7-9 in singles play over that time. After a disappointing second-round loss in the Australian Open, the tennis media expected Raducanu to part ways with Roig, as her game was trending in the wrong direction after an overall strong 2025 season.

Of course, Raducanu's strong showing last year occurred as she cycled through interim coaches before eventually landing on Roig. But after six months, it became clear that it was the wrong choice.

Emma Raducanu during her first round match of the 2026 Australian Open. | IMAGO / AAP

Now, Raducanu finds herself in familiar territory - the beginning of another search for a new coach. Raducanu has had eight full-time head coaches throughout her young career.

Emma Raducanu at the 2025 Wuhan Open. | IMAGO / VCG

Since winning the 2021 US Open - her only WTA Tour title - Raducanu has battled injuries and a never-ending search for the right coaching partnership. Tennis fans and media alike will ask the same question: Who will Raducanu hire next?

In December, we suggested that she hire Carlos Alcaraz's ex-coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero. However, Ferrero just took a new coaching gig in golf. Maybe it is time to revisit the discussion of Andy Murray becoming her next full-time coach.

Emma Raducanu at the 2025 US Open. | IMAGO / Hasenkopf

Currently, Raducanu is the WTA World No. 29 with a singles record of 1-2 this season. The 23-year-old will have to juggle a coaching search and playing on tour as she prepares for the Middle East Swing of the WTA calendar in February.

