5 Unanswered Questions Halfway Through Clay Court Season

It is hard to believe, but the clay court season is roughly halfway over. The ATP and WTA calendars are ripping through Europe with their eyes on next month's 2026 French Open.

While there is already a solid sample size from the clay court season, there are major questions about the world's top tennis player that remain unanswered.

Will Novak Djokovic's time off help him?

Novak Djokovic expects to play the 2026 French Open. | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Novak Djokovic spent the offseason retooling his body like a race car. However, Djokovic has spent most of the year in the shop. He made it to the Australian Open final and had a short run at Indian Wells. Clearly, Djokovic is prioritizing health and stamina for Grand Slams. But will Djokovic's bold strategy pay off? He will not have played many matches on clay before Roland Garros.

Can Iga Swiatek reclaim her greatness on clay?

Iga Swiatek at the 2025 Stuttgart Open. | IMAGO / Paul Zimmer

Not that long ago, Iga Swiatek was untouchable on clay. Then last year, Swiatek hemorrhaged WTA Rankings points as she lost one title after another during the clay court season. She begins her Madrid Open campaign tomorrow, and we have to wonder if she will reclaim her title as "Queen of Clay."

Should Taylor Fritz skip the entire clay court season?

Taylor Fritz is considering skipping clay court season. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Taylor Fritz has not officially ruled out the entire clay court season, but it is not looking good. His knee tendinitis has plagued him for almost a full year, and he does need time off. But we hope to see "Claylor" back in action at Roland Garros. Is it worth his rushing back for the French Open?

Can the WTA's youngest generation make another leap?

Victoria Mboko at the 2025 French Open. | IMAGO / Orange Pictures

The WTA's youngest generation is fascinating. Mirra Andreeva, Alex Eala, Iva Jovic, and Victoria Mboko have incredibly bright futures. Some of them have won WTA Masters 1000 titles, but could they make another great generational leap this spring? We hope so!

Can Emma Raducanu and Emma Navarro get healthy?

Emma Raducanu at the 2026 Madrid Open. | IMAGO / Beautiful Sports

Some things in life are bigger than tennis, and health is one of them. Emma Raducanu and Emma Navarro have missed significant time due to unexplained illnesses. Regardless of outcomes, rankings, or expectations, we just want to see the two Emma's at full health.

The French Open runs from May 18 to June 7. The clay court Major is the second Grand Slam event of the year. Fans can expect more news in the coming days. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.