Novak Djokovic Plans to ‘Rebuild’ His Body for 2026 Season

Father Time is working against Novak Djokovic, but the 38-year-old is determined to fight back. Djokovic unveiled his bold plan in an interview with Sky Sports at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Djokovic used Formula 1 racing as a metaphor while showcasing his Regenesis recovery pod, "I'm taking a short break and trying to reconstruct my machine, so to say, in racing terminology.

"I've been getting injured more often than not in the last 18 months, so I'm trying to rebuild my body so the start of the next season will be great and, hopefully, I can keep it up with the best guys."

When asked about the pod, Djokovic explained, "It is a multi-sensory wellness capsule pod that resets your batteries in the shortest amount of time, which is eight minutes."

It is no secret who Djokovic is talking about when he says the best guys. The Big Three generation is over, and the New Two are here to stay. Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner dominated the ATP for most of the past two years, and all of the 2025 season.

Djokovic could easily rest on his accomplishments: 101 career titles (including a record 24 Majors) and a gold medal for Serbia. However, he recently stated his goal is to make it to the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, California.

To do that, Djokovic will have to fend off injuries and compete against much fresher legs. Earlier this fall, the tennis icon explained how he looked to other great athletes like LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo for inspiration.

Djokovic ended his 2025 campaign with an exclamation mark. He defeated Lorenzo Musetti in Athens, only to quickly pull out of the 2025 ATP Finals.

He became the oldest ATP champion at 38 years and five months. With his 72nd tour-level title on hard courts, Djokovic also cut his tie with Roger Federer for the most in the Open Era. Djokovic ended 2025 as the World No. 4 with a record of 39-11 with two singles titles.

The 2026 ATP season will be here in less than two months. Fans can another exciting campaign from Djokovic. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

