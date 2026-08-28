5 Young Players Who Could Shake Up the 2026 US Open

The US Open has a long history of being a launching pad for the sport’s young talent, and this year’s crop arrives with more momentum than most. The five players covered below are all under 25 and have already made a serious case for themselves heading into the tournament.

Mirra Andreeva

Mirra Andreeva is walking into New York as a Grand Slam champion. The 19-year-old already delivered the biggest result of her career at the French Open in June, beating Maja Chwalińska 6-3, 6-2 in the final. This made her the youngest Roland Garros women’s champion since Iga Swiatek in 2020. She enters New York carrying a 36-9 record (80%) on the season, with five titles across three different WTA tiers.

She’s also won two WTA 1000 titles (Indian Wells 2025 and Dubai 2025) and even had an impressive run to the Wimbledon quarterfinals last year. She’s proven she can win matches against ranked opponents on multiple surfaces, and at only 19, she’s already playing with a lot more composure than you’d expect from someone her age.

Rafael Jódar

Aug 19, 2026; Mason, OH, USA; Rafael Jodar (ESP) returns a shot against Flavio Cobolli (ITA) during the Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rafael Jódar has had a quick ascension in 2026; he entered the season ranked outside the world’s top 150 and will begin the US Open as the world No. 13. This impressive move has been fueled by Jódar’s first ATP title in Marrakech, a run to the Roland Garros quarterfinal in his major debut, and a 15-3 record on clay that included his first career top-10 win over Alex de Minaur.

2026 will be Jódar’s first appearance in the US Open main draw, but not his first experience at Flushing Meadows altogether. Jodar actually won the boys’ singles title back in 2024, giving him a bit more familiarity with the tournament heading in. Fans are starting to expect big things from Jódar, as long as he can stay healthy.

Arthur Fery

Aug 17, 2026; Mason, OH, USA; Arthur Fery (GBR) returns a shot against Alex de Minaur (AUS) during the Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arthur Fery’s recent breakthrough has been happening at just the right time. He entered Wimbledon this summer ranked No. 114, with a modest 6-8 career record on the ATP Tour. Fery then reached the semifinals as a wildcard, upsetting former top-10 player Grigor Dimitrov and ninth-seeded Flavio Cobolli along the way.

This run more than doubled his career prize money and boosted his ranking from No. 114 up to No. 36, guaranteeing his first career Grand Slam direct entry. Now, he’s set to make his US Open main draw debut following the best six weeks of his career. He’ll arrive at Flushing Meadows with proven wins over elite competition, not just potential.

Alex Eala

Aug 7, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Fans of Alex Eala (PHI) show their support after she defeated Caty McNally (USA) during third round play at Sobeys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A year ago, Alex Eala arrived at the US Open hoping to make an impression. She left having made history, upsetting Clara Tauson to become the first player representing the Philippines to win a Grand Slam singles main-draw match in the Open era.

This year, she returned with a full breakout season, including her first career WTA title at the Mubadala DC Open in August. She won five matches en route to the title, including victories over Elena Svitolina, Naomi Osaka, and top seed Jessica Pegula. That run pushed her from No. 28 to a career-high No. 18, making her the highest-ranked Southeast Asian woman in WTA history, and extended her record against top-10 players to 9-4.

Fresh off winning her first career WTA title and sitting at a career-high ranking, she looks more like a legitimate contender this time around. Although the expectations are higher, so is the level of tennis Eala has proven she can play.

Kristina Liutova

16-year-old Kristina Liutova reacts as she defeats Darja Vidmanova to win the inaugural Memphis Classic at Leftwich Tennis Center on August 2, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At just 16 years old, Kristina Liutova is the youngest name on this list, and she’s already making history. In her first tour-level event, the WTA 250 Memphis Classic in early August, she beat top seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, Maya Joint, and Caty McNally in a surprising run to win the title. This made her the 10th player in WTA history to win a tournament on her main-draw debut and the youngest tour-level champion since Coco Gauff in 2019.

Her performance this summer has catapulted her ranking from No. 229 to No. 126, and if she extends this streak to New York, her ranking should only keep rising. After fighting her way through qualifying to punch her ticket into the US Open main draw, fans are looking forward to seeing what she can do on a bigger stage.