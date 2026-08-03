Alex Eala Makes History With DC Open Title

The championship match took far longer than expected, but Alex Eala made history with her victory against the top-seeded Jessica Pegula in the 2026 Mubadala DC Open. Eala defeated Pegula in three sets: 4-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Many tennis fans grumbled about the late start date of Sunday's match, which resulted in a rain delay. After a lengthy delay, tournament organizers eventually suspended the match on Sunday night with Pegula leading 6-4, 1-2.

Pegula picked up where she left off, taking a 4-3 lead in the second set. However, Eala won the last nine games, including a flawless 6-0 third set. Not only was it Eala's first WTA Tour-level title, but she became the first Filipina to accomplish the feat.

Despite the distance from her home country and the rain delay, the crowd at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center was overwhelmingly in favor of Eala. Pegula said as much in her on-court speech after the match.

"I don't know how much more I can say, but you're an amazing player, and just to see how far you've come over the last couple of years when we first played, to see the amazing fans that follow you every single place you go," said Pegula. "It's not fun to play against, but I do appreciate the really fun atmosphere. I do. I think it's amazing."

After the match, an emotional Eala immediately called her parents. After having some time for her accomplishment to set in, she offered an inspirational victory speech. "Thank you to all my supporters, especially the Filipino community here in DC and back home and wherever you are in the world. I really, guys, I feel all the love."

Eala added, "So standing here in the middle of all this love, my first chance at the title, knowing it won't be my last, and already having achieved this feat and this milestone for my career, I knew that whatever would have happened after this match, it would have already been a win for me."

Pegula is the WTA World No. 3 with a singles record of 38-19 with two titles. After an incredible week, Eala is the World No. 28 with a singles record of 35-18 and one title. Eala has now defeated seven top-ten players this year. She has officially arrived as a legitimate contender on the tour.

The North American Hard Court swing rolls on as players head north for the Canadian Open, followed by the Cincinnati Open. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.