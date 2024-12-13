Ajla Tomljanovic Secures 2025 Australian Open Wildcard Spot
Both casual and die-hard tennis fans have closely followed Ajla Tomljanovic's career. Tomljanovic is most famous for starring in the Netflix show Break Point, but her professional career has been a testament to her longevity and resilience.
Through the years, the Australian tennis star has overcome injuries to make deep runs in tournaments and upset top-ranked players. All while overcoming lingering lower-body injuries.
On Friday morning, the 31-year-old received good news. Tomljanovic has secured a wildcard spot for the 2025 Australian Open. Tomljanovic is the top-ranked player among the eight wildcard qualifiers.
Tomljanovic finished 2024 as the WTA World No.108 with a singles record of 22-19. In addition to making it to the finals of the Rothesay 250, Tomljanovic had the honor of representing Australia in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
The Australian Open is the first Grand Slam tournament of the season. The hard-court tournament starts on January 12, 2025. It will be played on the legendary blue hard courts in Melbourne at the Rod Laver Arena.
Fans can expect to see Tomljanovic prepare for the Australian Open by playing in more events during the first week of January.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.