Ons Jabeur Sweeps WTA Sportsmanship & Service Awards
There is a reason why Ons Jabeur is referred to as the "Minister of Happiness" in tennis. Players on the WTA and ATP tours both love the Tunisian tennis star thanks to her effervescent personality and light sense of humor.
As part of the WTA Awards week, the WTA announced more award-winners today. Once again, Jabeur swept two prestigious honors.
Jabeur won the Karen Krantzcke Sportsmanship Award and Peachy Kellmeyer Player Service Award. She becomes the first player to win both in back-to-back years after her success in 2023.
The two awards are voted on by her WTA athlete peers, with the Karen Krantzcke Sportsmanship Award given in recognition of Jabeur's gracious and considerate manner, support for fair play, and respect for others on and off the court.
Originally introduced in 1977, the Peachy Kellmeyer Player Service Award celebrates her outstanding support for her fellow and other initiatives on behalf of the wider player community.
Despite 2024 not being the best year of her career, Jabeur remained positive on the tour. She shut her season down early in September due to an ongoing shoulder injury.
However, Jabeur's health was an issue all year long. She bravely battled knee and shoulder issues throughout this past summer. The 30-year-old even suffered a scary moment due to illness while playing Coco Gauff in the Berlin Ladies Open in June.
During Wimbledon in July, Jabeur admitted that she must deal with chronic knee pain for the rest of her life. Making matters worse, Jabeur missed the Paris Olympics due to concerns about her knee and then withdrew from the Cincinnati Open while dealing with ongoing shoulder issues.
She finishes the year as the World No.42 with a record of 16-14 and no titles. Hopefully, fans will get to see the fan-favorite back on the court in full health in January. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.