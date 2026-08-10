Alex Eala Explains What's Next After Canadian Open Defeat

Alex Eala's Canadian Open (National Bank Open presented by Rogers) ended with a loss to 12-seed Belinda Bencic in the fourth round on Sunday night: 6-4, 6-0.

It's possible Eala ran out of gas, but that is expected when a whirlwind schedule combines with the arrival of a global star. Eala was fresh off a DC Open title and met with even greater fame in Toronto. After her loss, Eala explained what's next for her on and off the court.

Alex Eala's Plans After Toronto

Asked Alex what she plans to do for the next few days:



"I definitely will take maybe two days off, a day or two. I do have to travel to Cincinnati. I need to get a haircut. I haven't gotten a haircut in a while. My nails are grown out. So, yeah, I'll do a couple things, just to… pic.twitter.com/A6v5caNAwn — Christian's Court (@christianscourt) August 10, 2026

"I definitely will take maybe two days off, a day or two," Eala said. "I do have to travel to Cincinnati. I need to get a haircut. I haven't gotten a haircut in a while. My nails are grown out. So, yeah, I'll do a couple things, just to get my mind off tennis. I think Toronto's a great place to do that.

Eala continued, "Yeah, reunite maybe with some friends in Cincinnati, and just try to have fun. I'll be back on court like that. So I got to enjoy what I have. I got to enjoy the time that I have that I'm not on court."

Alex Eala's Upcoming Schedule

Alex Eala leaves Toronto with a smile on her face.



There's so much to be proud of.



She packed out the stadium every single night and continues to inspire every single time she steps on the court.



🇵🇭❤ pic.twitter.com/OwUZ81GX4o — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 10, 2026

Eala's rapid rise from WTA World No. 143 to No. 20 over the past two years is partly due to her relentless schedule. While Eala would have preferred to keep playing and winning in Toronto, a slight break in the action is probably better for her in the long run.

Eala's North American hard court swing continues with the 2026 Cincinnati Open. The Masters 1000 event runs from August 11 to August 23. After that, the summer caps off with the 2026 US Open. The US Open runs from August 30 through September 13.

It should come as no surprise that Nike already has major plans for the Filipina trailblazer. Last week, Eala's Nike kit for the US Open appeared online. Best of all, the black and blue basketball-inspired dress will be available for purchase.

Eala's Comments After Canadian Open Loss

Alex Eala finding time to chat with fans and sign autographs. Filipino fans are behind Alex wherever she goes to compete. pic.twitter.com/JYlyoc5lLC — Alex Eala Fanpage (@AlexEalaX) August 10, 2026

As always, Eala handled herself with poise and class in her post-match press conference. She spoke highly of Bencic and her dedicated fanbase. "It's always tough after a loss," Eala said. "But I'm looking back at these past two weeks as a really big positive. I think I've played really well, I've gotten through so many obstacles."

"I learned that they're very passionate," Eala said of Toronto. "It's a mixing pot of cultures and personalities and passions. It's nice to see tennis be a medium for them to come together and kind of celebrate the things they love."

Eala is the World No. 20 with a singles record of 37-19 with one title. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.