Alex Eala Hits New Career-High in WTA Rankings

Filipino women's tennis star Alexandra Eala continues her rapid ascension to the top of the sport. Eala has jumped 16 spots to world No. 31 in the updated WTA Rankings on February 23, 2026.

According to John Berkok of Tennis.com, Eala is the only player from the Philippines to reach the Top 100 in WTA rankings history, which dates back to 1975.

No player had a bigger jump in the updated rankings than Eala, who is coming off a strong showing at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Eala defeated Hailey Baptiste, sixth-seeded Jasmine Paolini, and Sorana Cîrstea before eventually losing to Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals.

While Eala had a very impressive showing in Dubai, it was her massive fanbase that garnered the most attention. Fans from all over the world follow the Filipina trailblazer as she continues to make history. It was so apparent that even Jessica Pegula and Gauff discussed it multiple times during the tournament.

Jessica Pegula when asked about Alex Eala: “Alex is amazing. The way she's been able to pack stadiums and the way her country supports her is something special. She handles it so maturely, with such grace.” pic.twitter.com/Eomfwovyxn — Asheem 🍉 (@peekeymon) February 21, 2026

Eala has a singles record of 10-6 with zero titles this year. Few players have had as busy a schedule as the 20-year-old. So far this season, Eala has competed in six tournaments. She will have roughly one week off to recover before she starts the Sunshine Swing in the United States.

Eala will compete in the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells during the first half of March, followed by the Miami Open during the second half of the month. Both events are WTA Masters 1000 tournaments, which will offer even more opportunities for Eala to gain in the rankings.

Coco thanks Alex Eala for bringing a new demographic to the sport ❤️💙#DDFTennis pic.twitter.com/OewAtiAfgF — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) February 19, 2026

Of course, it was last year at the Miami Open where Eala officially became a breakout star. She entered the tournament as the world No. 140 before upsetting Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals before eventually losing to Jessica Pegula in the semifinals.

Eala spoke about last year's Miami Open following her upset victory over Paolini in Dubai last week, "As the Miami anniversary comes up, I would be coming up on one year of full, really full, just, WTA tournaments. I think that comes with a lot of learnings, a lot of maturity."

All the tricks up her sleeve! 😉



The dynamic duo of Janice Tjen and Alex Eala bring the magic on AND off the court! pic.twitter.com/LDPCXh8MlU — wta (@WTA) February 22, 2026

She added, "Especially this past year, 2026, has brought me a lot of love and attention from the fans. It comes with its set of struggles and set of sacrifices, but I think in the end I need to remind myself this is what I've been working my whole life for. How many people would love to be in my position? I make it a point every day to really give my all and be grateful for what I have."

