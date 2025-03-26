Alexandra Eala Upsets Iga Swiatek to Continue Magical Miami Open Run
March Madness is synonymous with basketball. But it is Alexandra Eala's run at the Miami Open that is shaking up the sports world. The 19-year-old wild card has defeated a Grand Slam Champion in three consecutive matches.
On Wednesday afternoon, Eala defeated World No. 2 Iga Swiatek to advance to the semifinal. Eala took down Swiatek in straight sets: 6-2, 7-5.
Unlike so many of the players who uncork powerful serves, Eala's lefty serve clocks just 90 mph and 75 mph on first and second attempts. However, Eala can get in front of any shot and cover the court well.
Swiatek struggled to capitalize on service games, winning 48% and 27% on her serves. Making matters worse, Swiatek tallied 32 unforced errors to Eala's 12. Plus, Eala was 8/10 on break points to Swiatek's 5/9.
After winning the match, Eala stood still, almost as in shock of what just happened. She held back tears of joy as she congratulated her friend, who seemed genuinely happy for her.
Speaking on the court after the massive upset, Eala said, "I'm just in disbelief right now. It's so surreal. I'm so happy and so blessed to be able to compete with such a player on this stage."
Eala entered the WTA 1000 Masters event as the World No. 140. She now has a record of 15-7 and has taken down Madison Keys, Paula Badosa, and Swiatek. The Filipino trailblazer will soar up the WTA Rankings after the tournament.
Eala will face the winner of tonight's match between World No. 4 Jessica Pegula and Emma Raducanu in the semifinal.
As for Swiatek, clay season cannot come soon enough. She has not won a title since the French Open. She now has a record of 21-6 this season with zero titles. Follow Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news.
