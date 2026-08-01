Naomi Osaka Praises Alex Eala After Their DC Open Battle

The 2026 Mubadala DC Open continues to deliver exciting matchups, and today's semifinal showdown between third-seed Naomi Osaka and unseeded Alex Eala was one of the most anticipated matches. Eala pulled off the upset over Osaka in straight sets: 6-4, 6-2.

The match did not go as expected. Osaka, known for her power, struggled in service games. She won points on just 59% of her serves, and Eala broke her 4 times in 12 opportunities. Eala, who isn't known for her power, scored points on 71% and 83% of her first two serves, respectively.

It should come as no surprise that the Japanese superstar and rising Filipina trailblazer had nothing but good things to say about each other after their semifinal showdown.

Naomi Osaka Calls Alex Eala an "Inspiration"

The first question of Osaka's post-match press conference was about Eala's potential as a player. "She's an amazing player," Osaka said.

"She's incredible. I think she's a star. And it's just really cool to have someone like her that I guess people can look up to, and for me, I think it's amazing that she's such an inspiration, and I really love hearing her talk because it's really cool the things that she says."

Alex Eala Praises Naomi Osaka's "Aura"

Eala sat down for an interview with the Tennis Channel after her victory. Similar to her on-court interview, Eala said it was an honor to share the court with Osaka. Brett Haber asked Eala about Osaka's aura, and the 21-year-old confirmed that the four-time Grand Slam champion's presence.

"She definitely has aura, and she definitely has power, I can tell you. And yes, I did. I remember watching her, you know, her finals in the Australian Open and also in the U.S. Open. So, really have a great experience to share the court with her, and I'm really happy that I was able produce that level against her."

Eala and Osaka's Next Matches

Eala is the WTA World No. 28 with a record of 34-18 and zero titles. She will face the top-seeded Jessica Pegula in the final on Sunday, August 2.

Meanwhile, Osaka is the World No. 13 with a singles record of 22-9. She is expected to return to the National Bank Open as an 11th seed next week. Osaka will have ranking points to defend after reaching the finals of last year's tournament.

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