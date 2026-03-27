Amanda Anisimova Speaks on Split With Coach

Last year was a breakout season for Amanda Anisimova. She made it to the final of Wimbledon and the U.S. Open before winning the China Open. However, the first three months of 2026 have been a letdown for Anisimova.

The rising American star started the year as the WTA World No. 3 and fell three spots to No. 6 with a singles record of 11-6. Given the disappointing start to the campaign, Anisimova has officially parted ways with coach Hendrik Vleeshouwers.

Amanda Anisimova and Hendrik Vleeshouwers at Wimbledon 2025. | IMAGO / BSR Agency

Anisimova announced her split with Vleeshouwers in a heartfelt Instagram post. "It's been quite the ride and journey together," said Anisimova.

"Last year holds so many special moments and achievements together that I will never forget! We picked up some trophies and incredible milestones, but all the laughs and behind-the-scenes moments I'll carry with me even more.

Thank you, Rick, thank you for everything you've done for me. For seeing and treating me as a human first, before an athlete. That meant the world to me, and made for a great partnership. Your dedication, loyalty, and passion is undeniable! I wish you nothing but happiness and success in whatever comes next for you in this chapter!"

Amanda Anisimova and Hendrik Vleeshouwers at the 2025 WTA Finals. | IMAGO / NurPhoto

Currently, there is no news on who Anisimova will hire to replace Vleeshouwers. It is worth noting that Iga Swiatek recently fired Wim Fissette. If Anisimova could hire Fissette, that would be a potentially promising coaching partnership. He also coached Naomi Osaka, Qinwen Zheng, Kim Clijsters, and Simona Halep, among other great players.

Now seems like a reasonable time to make a coaching move. Anisimova has some points to defend in the clay court season thanks to a seminal run at the Charleston Open and fourth round appearance at Roland Garros last year. However, she will need to have everything sorted out before the grass and the North American hard court swings.

Anisimova is set to be the second seed at the upcoming Charleston Open. The Credit One Charleston Open is a WTA 500 event played on the clay courts of Charleston, South Carolina. The event runs from March 30 - April 5, 2026.

Amanda Anisimova at the 2026 Miami Open. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The largest women-only tennis event in North America, the Charleston Open is known for its green clay courts and rich tradition, held at Credit One Stadium.

The clay court season is sure to bring more drama. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.