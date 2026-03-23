Iga Swiatek Fires Coach Wim Fissette: Here's Why

On Monday morning, WTA world No. 3 Iga Swiatek announced the end of her coaching partnership with Wim Fissette. Swiatek hired Fissette in October 2024, and she won one Grand Slam title (Wimbledon 2025) during their partnership.

Despite her unexpected run at Wimbledon last year, Swiatek has struggled late in tournaments over the past year. She struggled immensely during the clay court last season, falling in the WTA Rankings. Last week, she lost an opening-round match for the first time since 2021.

Swiatek announced the coaching change on her Instagram account, "Wim, thank you for this time and for the lessons I've learned thanks to you. I wish you all the best - both professionally and personally.

Iga Swiatek and Wim Fissette at the 2026 Australian Open. | IMAGO / Newspix

The rest of my team remains unchanged. I know there are many questions, but I'll let you know what's next at the right time. I'm taking a moment to take care of myself, process this experience, and prepare for a new chapter. Simply, step by step, because as I often say - it's a marathon, not a sprint. Thank you for your support. See you soon."

The timing makes sense, as this is a critical juncture in Swiatek's season and career. The clay court season will soon ramp up, where Swiatek needs to excel on her favorite surface. Then she will have the added pressure of defending 2,000 points at Wimbledon this summer (grass has never been Swiatek's preferred surface).

Following her shocking defeat to Magda Linette in Miami, Swiatek admitted she had lost her confidence. "I haven't felt like this in probably over five years," said Swiatek. "Dropping this much in matches. I'll just have to try to get my confidence back."

Iga Swiatek and Wim Fissette at the 2026 Miami Open. | IMAGO / NurPhoto

Swiatek added, "I feel like I carry a lot of expectations when I'm on the court, and I need to get rid of them because my game has not been good enough to have any expectations. I'm a bit confused, but I'll just work hard to get it back."

The Polish superstar continued, "I know I have it in me, I just lost it for a second. This is the worst nightmare a top tennis player can have. Dropping in matches in a level like this. I need to live through this and figure it out."

Swiatek has a record of 12-6 with zero titles this season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.