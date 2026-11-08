It is not a coincidence that the US Open saw a record-breaking 1.2 million visitors at this year’s tournament. The United States Tennis Association (USTA) has even stated that it aims to reach a whopping 35 million total players nationwide by 2035, which would mean that 10% of the country’s population takes part in the beloved sport.

American Tennis Popularity Peaks For Sixth Year

In America, tennis has consistently grown in popularity every year since 2019. An estimated 27.3 million Americans played tennis in 2025, and 14.5 million of those participants became regular competitors (played 10 or more times throughout the year). These numbers mark an overall growth rate of 54% over the past six years.

To put it another way, 1 in 12 Americans now plays tennis in comparison to the 1 in 16 Americans who played before 2020. Tennis in the United States has also seen 4.9 million players in 2025 who had never once played the sport before, a 9% increase over the prior year’s rate.

A More Diverse Tennis-Playing Population

Some commentators believe that this American increase in tennis popularity is also due to an increasingly diverse population of tennis players. The same independent study that created the 27.3 million Americans statistic found that women in the US were playing tennis much more frequently. 2025 alone saw an increase of 1.1 million women’s tennis players.

America has also seen a more racially diverse tennis-playing population in recent years. In 2025 alone, there was a 14% increase in Black / African American players, a 12% increase in Hispanic / Latino players, and a 10% increase in Asian / Pacific Islander players.

The Rise of American Tennis Players

Many commentators connect the sport’s popularity and the diversification of tennis to the success of the country’s top players. Both the American men’s singles field and the American women’s singles field are in a stronger spot than they’ve been in over a decade.

Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, alongside rising stars like Brandon Nakashima and Learner Tien, lead the front on the ATP Tour. The last time an American man won a Grand Slam singles title was when Andy Roddick won the 2003 US Open, but Shelton made it to the final this year, and Fritz did the same in 2024.

Players like Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, and Amanda Anisimova are making some of the biggest splashes on the WTA Tour since the Williams sisters peaked in the 2000s. Gauff already has two Grand Slam titles under her belt, winning the Australian Open in 2023 and the French Open in 2025. Keys also won the Australian Open last year against Aryna Sabalenka, while Anisimova made it to two different Grand Slam finals in 2025.

USTA’s Commitment

In response to the independent study, the USTA reaffirmed their commitment to growing tennis throughout America. USTA’s Interim Co-CEO Brian Vahaly, in an official statement, said, “This sustained participation growth reflects strong demand for our sport across a diverse range of communities nationwide.”

“As we advance toward our goal of 35 million players by 2035,” he continued, “we will continue investing strategically to ensure this momentum translates into sustained participation and a stronger tennis ecosystem. Our goal is to expand access so more people across this country can play the world’s healthiest sport and experience the physical, mental and social benefits it has to offer.”